Just northwest of Cala Gració (1km north of Sant Antoni), and separated by a small rocky promontory, is the pretty, compact, white-sand beach of Cala Gracioneta. It's only 30m wide, and hosts an excellent restaurant, Cala Gracioneta.

Bus L1 links Cala Gració with Sant Antoni (€1.65, 15 minutes, eight to 10 daily April to October).