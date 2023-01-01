It's just 5km north of Sant Antoni, but the lovely cove of Cala Salada feels a continent away, with turquoise sea washing on to white sand. The coastal environment is spectacular, with cliffs and soaring pine-clad hills sheltering the small beach and its seafood restaurant. It can get packed in summer. Clamber past the row of fishers' huts and you'll reach a second, more peaceful cove: Cala Saladeta.

Cala Salada has great sunsets, though you’ll have to move around the shore for a clear view. Bus L34 runs to Cala Salada mid-May to September (€1.90, 10 minutes, every 15 to 30 minutes).