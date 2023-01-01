Within walking distance of Sant Antoni, this protected bay is bordered by pine woods and has a generous stretch of fine pale sand, shallow turquoise water and a bar-restaurant for snacks and drinks. It's 1km north of Caló des Moro (at the northern end of San Antoni).

On its northwest side, a path leads 100m across a rocky headland to a second gorgeous, smaller bay, Cala Gracioneta, which is just 30m wide and has soft white sand and a wonderful bar-restaurant, Cala Gracioneta. Bus L1 links Cala Gració with Sant Antoni (€1.65, 15 minutes, eight to 10 daily April to October).