Scramble across the rocks and past the fishers' huts at the north end of Cala Salada (5km north of Sant Antoni) to uncover this charming sandy cove, bordered by pine forests and spilling into aquamarine water – a more peaceful option to its sister beach just south.

Bus L34 runs to Cala Salada mid-May to September (€1.90, 10 minutes, every 15 to 30 minutes).