Casita Verde

Established in 1996 this ecological education centre enjoys an idyllic rural location. It functions as an experiential centre for permaculture techniques, and is also the headquarters of the environmental charity Greenheart Ibiza. Visitors are welcome (Sundays only) for two-hour tours, live music, fresh juices and vegetarian lunches (until 4pm). Lunches are free with a compulsory one-off membership (€10). It's 9km southwest of Sant Rafel, and tricky to find; check the website.