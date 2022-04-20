Forming the western section of the slender Trucador Peninsula, stunning Platja Illetes is as close a vision of the Caribbean (minus the coconut trees) as…
Formentera
Dangling off the south coast of Ibiza, a mere half-hour away by fast ferry, the 20km-long island of Formentera (population 12,120) is a beautifully pure, get-away-from-it-all escape. Formentera's pace of life is blissfully languid, designed for lazy days spent lounging on some of Europe's (dare we say the world's?) most exquisite beaches.
Nowhere is the lure of the sea more powerful in the Balearics than here, where frost-white slithers of sand are smoothed by water in unbelievable shades of azure, turquoise and lapis lazuli that will have you itching to leap in. Tourism here is tightly tied to environmental ethics, with hotel numbers restricted, construction controlled and most visitors exploring on two wheels. There are few sights and little nightlife, making Formentera perfect for revelling in blissful barefoot living. Ask people what they've done for the week and watch them shrug their shoulders, grin and reply: 'Nothing; it was awesome'.
Explore Formentera
- PPlatja Illetes
Forming the western section of the slender Trucador Peninsula, stunning Platja Illetes is as close a vision of the Caribbean (minus the coconut trees) as…
- CCala Saona
Delectable Cala Saona is a fabulous west-coast beach where the water glows a startling shade of luminous turquoise and the powder-soft sand is salt white…
- PPlatja Llevant
Through the steep sand dunes on the eastern side of the Trucador Peninsula, Platja Llevant is a divine, undeveloped beach. The powdery sand is so white it…
- EEspalmador
A low-slung, uninhabited island of dunes and sandstone off the northernmost tip of Formentera, Espalmador has a beautiful crescent-shaped beach of fine…
- CCap de Barbària
The Balearics' southernmost point is an extraordinary lunarlike landscape of parched, rocky terrain that ultimately ends in the Far de Barbària, a 1970s…
- FFar de Sa Mola
Perched high over the Mediterranean, 2.5km southeast of El Pilar de la Mola, this 1861 clifftop lighthouse defines the eastern edge of the island, where…
- SSes Salines
Protected by the Parc Natural de Ses Salines, Formentera’s salt pans haven't been used for salt production since 1984, though salt crystals still form in…
- EEs Pas
The northen tip of Formentera, Es Pas (The Crossing) is a magical place where the beaches of Llevant and Illetes combine and form a (submerged) 300m-long…
- EEsglésia de Sant Francesc
Looming over Sant Francesc's charming central square, with a stark whitewashed facade, the imposing village fortress-church dates from the early 18th…
