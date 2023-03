Perched high over the Mediterranean, 2.5km southeast of El Pilar de la Mola, this 1861 clifftop lighthouse defines the eastern edge of the island, where gold-tinged cliffs cascade into cobalt waves in a sublime seascape. There's a monument to French writer Jules Verne (who used the end-of-the-world setting in one of his novels), along with the gorgeous Codice Luna cafe-restaurant.

Though the lighthouse isn't open to visitors, it's well worth admiring from outside.