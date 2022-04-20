The heart and soul of the island, Ibiza Town (Eivissa) is a vivacious, stylish and elegant capital with a magical, fortified World Heritage–listed old quarter topped by a castle and cathedral, set against a spectacular natural harbour. It's also a shopaholic's dream, a hedonist's paradise and a world-famous party destination. Ibiza Town's leafy squares, harbour-front promenade and warren of whitewashed lanes are crammed with boutiques, restaurants, cafes and bars, attracting a unique blend of characters. In summer, the city becomes one of the globe's greatest catwalks, with fashionistas, clubbers, beach addicts and everyone in between strutting around its compact centre. Also here are some of the world's glitziest megaclubs and, perhaps less prominently, a clutch of fascinating museums.

On the harbour's north side lies the exclusive Marina Botafoc and, a little further northeast, gold-tinged Platja de Talamanca. To the south is the more-down-to-earth seaside suburb of Figueretes.