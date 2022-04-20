Its formidable, floodlit, 16th-century bastions visible from across southern Ibiza, Dalt Vila is a fortified hilltop first settled by the Phoenicans and…
Ibiza Town
The heart and soul of the island, Ibiza Town (Eivissa) is a vivacious, stylish and elegant capital with a magical, fortified World Heritage–listed old quarter topped by a castle and cathedral, set against a spectacular natural harbour. It's also a shopaholic's dream, a hedonist's paradise and a world-famous party destination. Ibiza Town's leafy squares, harbour-front promenade and warren of whitewashed lanes are crammed with boutiques, restaurants, cafes and bars, attracting a unique blend of characters. In summer, the city becomes one of the globe's greatest catwalks, with fashionistas, clubbers, beach addicts and everyone in between strutting around its compact centre. Also here are some of the world's glitziest megaclubs and, perhaps less prominently, a clutch of fascinating museums.
On the harbour's north side lies the exclusive Marina Botafoc and, a little further northeast, gold-tinged Platja de Talamanca. To the south is the more-down-to-earth seaside suburb of Figueretes.
Explore Ibiza Town
Its formidable, floodlit, 16th-century bastions visible from across southern Ibiza, Dalt Vila is a fortified hilltop first settled by the Phoenicans and…
Completely encircling Dalt Vila, Ibiza's colossal protective walls reach more than 25m in height and include seven bastions. Evocatively floodlit at night…
Today it looks like little more than rocky scrubland, but this vast ancient burial ground was a key part of Ibiza Town's 1999 World Heritage recognition…
Ibiza's cathedral, which stands close to Dalt Vila's highest point, elegantly combines several styles: the original 14th-century structure is Catalan…
Running parallel to the harbour front, this tiny 400m-long lane is named after the Virgin Mary, though these days it's dedicated more to bacchanalian…
Something of a secret beach, S'Estanyol is a tiny, gorgeous pebbly cove, only accessible by a dirt road (rough in parts). A few fishing huts dot the…
A stone ramp leads up from Ibiza Town's market square to the majestic Portal de Ses Taules, the main entrance to Dalt Vila. Above it hangs a plaque…
This small but detailed Dalt Vila interpretation centre replicates the medieval Moorish city of Madina Yabisa (Ibiza Town), prior to the island’s fall to…
Housed in an 18th-century powder store and armoury, this excellent gallery is a showcase for contemporary art, most of it with an Ibizan connection. The…
Dalt Vila
Its formidable, floodlit, 16th-century bastions visible from across southern Ibiza, Dalt Vila is a fortified hilltop first settled by the Phoenicans and…
Ramparts
Completely encircling Dalt Vila, Ibiza's colossal protective walls reach more than 25m in height and include seven bastions. Evocatively floodlit at night…
Necròpolis del Puig des Molins
Today it looks like little more than rocky scrubland, but this vast ancient burial ground was a key part of Ibiza Town's 1999 World Heritage recognition…
Catedral
Ibiza's cathedral, which stands close to Dalt Vila's highest point, elegantly combines several styles: the original 14th-century structure is Catalan…
Carrer de la Verge
Running parallel to the harbour front, this tiny 400m-long lane is named after the Virgin Mary, though these days it's dedicated more to bacchanalian…
S'Estanyol
Something of a secret beach, S'Estanyol is a tiny, gorgeous pebbly cove, only accessible by a dirt road (rough in parts). A few fishing huts dot the…
Portal de Ses Taules
A stone ramp leads up from Ibiza Town's market square to the majestic Portal de Ses Taules, the main entrance to Dalt Vila. Above it hangs a plaque…
Centre d’Interpretació Madina Yabisa
This small but detailed Dalt Vila interpretation centre replicates the medieval Moorish city of Madina Yabisa (Ibiza Town), prior to the island’s fall to…
Museu d'Art Contemporani d'Eivissa
Housed in an 18th-century powder store and armoury, this excellent gallery is a showcase for contemporary art, most of it with an Ibizan connection. The…
