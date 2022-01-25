The least-populated and most rustic part of the island, northern Ibiza has a boho, off-grid vibe thanks to its strong hippy heritage and spectacular, remote landscapes, which appeal to cyclists, walkers and wanderers alike. This is a magically beautiful region of forested hills, twisting backroads, timeworn whitewashed villages and a craggy coastline blessed with some of Ibiza's most exquisite, secluded coves. You'll barely catch a whisper of clubs and package tourism here. Portinatx is the north's busiest resort, while Sant Joan offers a slice of low-key Ibizan life and Sant Carles gets lively with its hippy market.

A little further south, gorgeous interior villages such as Sant Llorenç and Santa Gertrudis await discovery.