North & Interior Ibiza
The least-populated and most rustic part of the island, northern Ibiza has a boho, off-grid vibe thanks to its strong hippy heritage and spectacular, remote landscapes, which appeal to cyclists, walkers and wanderers alike. This is a magically beautiful region of forested hills, twisting backroads, timeworn whitewashed villages and a craggy coastline blessed with some of Ibiza's most exquisite, secluded coves. You'll barely catch a whisper of clubs and package tourism here. Portinatx is the north's busiest resort, while Sant Joan offers a slice of low-key Ibizan life and Sant Carles gets lively with its hippy market.
A little further south, gorgeous interior villages such as Sant Llorenç and Santa Gertrudis await discovery.
Explore North & Interior Ibiza
- FFar de Portinatx
There are many lighthouses sprinkled around the Balearics, but this majestic candy-striped structure is the tallest: 52m high, with a 2.25m-wide lantern…
- CCova des Culleram
You'll need your imagination to fully appreciate this modest-looking cave, 5km northwest of Cala de Sant Vicent. Consisting of a few small chambers, it…
- BBenirràs
Reached by two spectacular serpentine roads, the distant, silvery northern bay of Benirràs has high, forested cliffs, a trio of bar-restaurants and sun…
- AAigües Blanques
This exposed, east-facing, gold-sand beach gets its name ('White Waters') from the surf, which whips up here in strong winds. Most of the year things are…
- EEs Trull de Ca n'Andreu
A fine example of an Ibizan casament (farmhouse), 17th-century Es Trull de Ca n'Andreu is a blinding-white structure of tiny windows, overflowing…
- EEsglésia de Sant Carles
Sant Carles' village church is a striking, whitewashed 18th-century building, with an impressive arcaded, wood-beamed entrance porch and a simple single…
- EEsglésia de Sant Miquel
Sant Miquel's shimmering-white 14th-century church-fortress sits atop a low-rise hill, on the site of a ruined Moorish-era farmstead. The restored early…
- BBalàfia
Take a lane west off the C733 beside the Camí de Balàfia restaurant, 2km northeast of Sant Llorenç, to find the once-fortified hamlet of Balàfia, where…
- TTorre d'en Valls
With majestic views over the Mediterranean from a patch of volcanic rock, 1km east of Pou des Lleó beach, the 18th-century Torre d’en Valls is one of the…
