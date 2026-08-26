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Earlier this week, I stumbled across a recent Instagram post from Nicole Kidman, a thank-you for a cruise to Iceland on the invitation of the Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection. Such an A-list endorsement only confirms that the hottest new hotels in the world are oceangoing vessels.

In recent years, some of the world’s most renowned luxury-hotel brands – longtime pillars of the industry – have been branching out into a sector with a...mixed reputation: the cruise industry.

Boarding a giant moving ship with thousands of strangers and sailing into unknown waters has been the stuff of countless horror stories. But of late, I’ve been noticing a change in how cruises are portrayed and discussed in the media. It seems that cruises may be becoming – dare I say it? – chic.

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These new kinds of ships not only offer nearly all the amenities of high-end landside hotels: they also take you to stunning destinations across the globe. So it’s no wonder that legacy brands are taking note, and joining the club.

Luxury Hotel Brands with New Cruise Divisions

1. Four Seasons Yachts

Best for a classic luxury-hotel vibe

The Four Seasons I docked at Valletta, Malta. John Keeble/Getty Images

Storied brand Four Seasons dipped its toe into the cruise arena in March, 2026, when its new ship, Four Seasons I, set sail. The vessel can accommodate 222 guests across its 95 suites, and will ply the waters of the Caribbean in the winter and the Mediterranean in the summer.

The luxury boat has 11 restaurants. The most indulgent one features menus of regionally inspired dishes by Michelin-starred chefs recruited from Four Seasons properties around the world. Typically, sails range from 7 to 9 days.

Things to know about Four Season Yachts: Prices are per suite rather than per guest – a rarity in the cruise industry. But unlike those of most cruise lines, Four Seasons journeys are not all-inclusive. While the four-story main suite, dubbed “The Funnel,” can go for up to US$330,000 a week, the ship’s classic rooms have a somewhat more approachable price of $1,900–$3,350 per night, depending on the season.

2. Orient Express Sailing Yachts

Best for a design-forward stay

The Orient Express Corinthian off Corsica. Grichka Beysson-Leandri/Hans Lucas/AFP via Getty Images

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In May 2026, Orient Express introduced the Corinthian, its brand-new sailing yacht – and at a mammoth 721ft, it’s the world’s largest. Accommodating 110 guests and 170+ crew members, the yacht delivers a superb level of service.

Interiors by architect Maxime d’Angeac (who designs all Orient Express projects) set this vessel apart from other hotel-to-cruise approaches. On board, you can expect romance, a bit of drama and even some humor (the primary suite, for example, is named for Agatha Christie).

The Corinthian is a (mostly) all-inclusive experience, with one fine-dining option among its 13 bars and restaurants. The yacht sails through the Mediterranean in the summer and the Caribbean in the winter. Its sister ship, the Olympian, will launch in spring 2027.

Things to know about Orient Express Sailing Yachts: The Corinthian boasts floor-to-ceiling windows in the suites, with ceilings 25cm higher than those of your typical ship. Such an environment, together with the art deco–inspired design, is reminiscent of the Orient Express’s famously luxurious train cars.

3. Aman at Sea

Best for luxury wellness

A deluxe suite aboard the Aman at Sea’s Amangati. Aman at Sea

While Aman at Sea hasn’t officially launched yet, we’re looking forward to its first sail, expected in May, 2027. A luxury masterpiece, the Amagati will operate with a 2:1 crew-to-guest ratio and just 94 passengers – unprecedented among luxury cruise lines.. The ship’s designers took inspiration from Japanese and Scandinavian influences; think warm wood and natural stone – simple but timeless.

The boat features eight bars and restaurants; while most of the experience is all-inclusive, certain top-end dining experiences are extra. Passengers can expect exclusivity and true luxury.



Things to know about Aman at Sea: The true highlight of the boat is the opulent on-board spa, which spans two decks and is the largest wellness facility in luxury yachting.

4. Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection

Best for a traditional yet elevated cruise experience

Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection’s Ilma at Marseille, France. Gerard Bottino/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Among all the competition, Ritz-Carlton stands out as practically a legacy cruise line, having launched in 2020 and currently operating three ships: the Evrima, Ilma and Luminara. Each carries up to 298 guests – small for a typical cruise but large compared with the other hotels new to the sector.

The ship has five restaurants on board (journeys are all-inclusive), and is beloved for its fabulous wine and beverage program. The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection also sails to regions and ports others don’t, including Alaska, the Baltic and northern Europe, and Southeast Asia, in addition to the Mediterranean.

Ritz-Carlton passengers can expect the more traditional on-board experience that those who love cruising may crave – with an undeniable feel of luxury and exclusivity.

Things to note about the Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection: Ritz-Carlton is famous for its luxury collaborations, such as the rare Hermès Birkins and Kelly bags for sale aboard the ships, and a line with Lululemon.

5. Waldorf Astoria Nile River Experience

Best for a river cruise

A sailboat on the Nile at Luxor, Egypt. Repina Valeriya/Shutterstock

Unlike its competitors, Waldorf Astoria will be taking to the river rather than the sea. Its vessel will set off on the Nile in December, 2026; with only 29 suites, it is much smaller than its ocean-based counterparts.

The ship will operate between Luxor and Aswan, in both directions. Rather than a mere floating resort, this cruise places greater emphasis on the destinations along its route. Expect stops at some Egypt’s most popular places, and a personal concierge to help arrange seamless landside excursions.

Things to know about the Waldorf Astoria Nile River Experience: Unlike with other hotel-to-cruise line experiences, you can use Hilton Honors points to book a stay on the boat.