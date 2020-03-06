Best Places to Eat in Dublin in 2026

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Dublin was my home for many years, and I’m still in the capital regularly for work. Popping into eateries and watering holes I used to frequent is a bit like visiting old friends – you’re glad to see they’re doing great. But this is a city that doesn’t rest on its laurels, and there’s always a new kid on the block, putting its stamp on the city’s food and drink culture.

While the array of new restaurants, cafes and bars is dizzying, many things remain the same, and Dublin gives any food capital of the world a run for its money. I still get a buzz when I spot a new eatery off Grafton Street, but nothing beats returning to the city to find your favorite pub unchanged and still serving pints of Guinness that taste like nowhere else on earth.

While it’s home to Michelin star restaurants, Dublin is equally as proud of its neighborhood cafes and traditional pubs. Its identity as a dining destination has grown in recent years as local and international chefs demonstrate their flair, marrying local ingredients with their own cultural background; you’ll find a no-nonsense local pub right next door to a starched-linen fine-dining eatery.

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Whatever you’re in the mood for – whether it’s pre-dinner cocktails, a pint of plain or a gourmet burger – Dublin’s got you sorted. City center restaurants book out early on weekends, especially in summer, so book in advance of your arrival in the city. Here’s a mix of the old and the new in town – the best places to eat in Dublin.

1. Step into a Dublin institution for hearty, good food

People dining at tables outside Cornucopia restaurant on Wicklow Street, Dublin. Derick Hudson/Getty Images

I’ve been coming to Cornucopia on the city’s Wicklow Street since I was a student. This vegetarian eatery is one of the city’s oldest restaurants, and while it’s undergone a refurbishment in recent years, it’s still unmistakably the same. Your main course comes with a side of two salads or a bowl of soup and bread for just over 20 Euros (€). The vegetarian lasagna is a staple, and the salads are impressive taste-fests. It’s easy to come here and dine alone; share a table and strike up a conversation with your neighbour. Or my favourite; grab a stool by the window and watch the world go by over coffee and dessert.

How to get it: Walk in, pick up a tray, and head for the counter. Lunch time can be busy, so expect to queue for a little while. It’s just off Grafton Street and great for lunch or dinner on the go.

2. Replicate the real taste of Italy in downtown Dublin

One of the country’s best-known Michelin-starred chefs and restaurateurs, Ross Lewis, is the man behind Osteria Lucio. Set in a cavernous space underneath the arches of Grand Canal Dock, this restaurant feels authentically Italian from the minute you walk in the door. Serving lunch and dinner with a pre-theater menu, the Casarecce pasta with slow-cooked sausage ragu is unforgettable.

How to get it: A buzzing and bustling spot, it’s best to book ahead to avoid disappointment. But with two sittings per evening and the fact that all tables are allocated for a limited time, you may hit luck with a short-notice opening.

3. Devour a traditional fish n’ chips

People queue for service at Leo Burdock's in Christchurch, Dublin. Tupungato/Shutterstock

A fish supper on a Friday is a ritual that Dubliners take very seriously. Leo Burdock’s is known all over the city, and many famous faces have joined the queue for their supper at the chipper at Christchurch on Werburgh Street. Even though there are several outlets across the city, the original at Christchurch is still my favourite. It’s best washed down with a pint at the Lord Edward Pub next door.

How to get it: This is a no-reservations joint. Just join the queue and browse the list of famous patrons – which includes Bruce Springsteen – as you wait.

4. Feast on good food and enjoy a friendly welcome in a local cafe

The bustling counter at Two Pups Coffee. AnneMarie McCarthy/Lonely Planet

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In the evenings, this little Francis Street cafe becomes a natural wine bar and restaurant called Notions, which is an Irish way of saying you might be getting above your station. But during the daylight hours, it’s called Two Pups Coffee and serves brunch options including Mexican eggs, miso mushroom toast and croque madame. They also take their coffee game very seriously. You’ll leave feeling well fed, thoroughly welcomed and like you’ve just discovered a local secret. It’s no wonder their second outlet opened to great acclaim in Fairview on the city’s north side in 2023.

How to get it: Walk-ins are welcome, and you can order online. Two Pups is a reference to the Dublin slang for a pair of cheeky upstarts.

5. Elevate your evening on an al fresco dining terrace

People enjoying the sun in the green spaces outside Anantara The Marker Hotel in Dublin. faithie/Shutterstock

Enjoy panoramic views of the city and docklands over a Cosmopolitan cocktail at The Rooftop Bar & Terrace at Anantara The Marker Dublin. This is the perfect spot for pre-theater dining and drinks – the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre is just a stone’s throw away. The cuisine at the rooftop bar changes each season; it’s Mexican this summer, so expect bold, colorful choices that are eye-wateringly good.

How to get it: This spot is popular with hotel guests and locals alike, so book early.

6. Try a pint of Guinness in its hometown

Wooden exterior of Mulligan's Pub on Poolbeg Street. Derick Hudson/Shutterstock

It would be bad manners not to sample a pint of plain in the home of Guinness. There’s something about walking into Toner’s on Baggott Street, finding the snug empty and feeling like you’ve won the lottery. Little has changed in Mulligan’s on Poolbeg Street since James Joyce based one of his famous Dubliners stories there. It's a perfect place to sip a creamy pint and imagine the stories this pub’s walls hold.

How to get it: Always order at the bar – table service in traditional Irish pubs is rare.

7. Brasserie brunch that packs a punch

The entrance to Balfe's brasserie, next to the main entrance to The Westbury Hotel in Dublin. Clare O'Beara/Shutterstock

It’s a bit of a splurge, but if you’re celebrating or just want to start the day with a pep in your step, brunch at Balfe’s, a brasserie in the Westbury Hotel, is a must. Plan your day over a Mimosa cocktail and buttermilk pancakes served with bacon, blueberries and maple syrup.

How to get it: Walk-ins are accepted for both indoor and outdoor dining, but it’s best to book on the weekend.

8. Eat at one of the city’s classiest seafood and steak restaurants

Located in the heart of Monkstown, a well-heeled south Dublin coastal village, Lobstar serves up delectable treats such as prawns and mussels tagliatelle, and grilled lobster tail with sides of truffle and parmesan fries. Try the ultimate surf and turf by adding a half lobster tail to your rib-eye steak.

How to get it: Online reservations are available for groups of up to six people. The fresh Carlingford Oysters are available for pre-order only, and Lobstar is closed on Monday and Tuesday.

9. Try a Victorian-style tea house in the park

Picnic benches outside the Phoenix Park Tea Rooms on a sunny day in Dublin. Derick P. Hudson/Shutterstock

Glimpsed through the trees, the Phoenix Park Tea Rooms look like something from a fairy tale. Whether you’re visiting the zoo or out for a stroll, this friendly Dublin institution is a welcome stop. Expect delicious buttery scones, doorstop slices of cream cake and good coffee.

How to get it: An always busy spot, join the queue and grab a table outside. The tea room closes at 4:30pm daily, with a 5pm close on Saturday and Sunday.

10. Eat like a Dubliner and try some coddle or stew

Exterior of John Kavanagh's (the Gravedigger's) pub in Glasnevin, Dublin. Sasha Brady/Lonely Planet

Nestled in a quiet square on the north side of the city, John Kavanagh’s Pub – also known as the Gravediggers – is a delight on every single visit. Famous for its music-free bar, the lounge serves no-nonsense food with beef and Guinness stew, and coddle. The latter is a Dublin-specific dish – referred to locally as a "blind stew" – because it consists of boiled pork sausages, rashers, potatoes and onions in a pale broth. The taste is unique and deeply satisfying.

How to get it: This place doesn’t take reservations, so pop in and have a pint while you wait for a table.

11. Dine at one of Dublin’s hottest new eateries

Mongoose, in the heart of Dublin’s Liberties, is getting rave reviews with foodies flocking to the Thomas Street restaurant that promises affordable à la carte. Wines are chosen to go with the food – always seasonal – and many dishes sell out as the day goes on.

How to get it: Keep an eye on their Instagram account for menu updates, but you might have to wait for a table. New booking dates become available daily, 30 days in advance.

12. Nordic-style coffee shop with a warm Irish welcome

Søren & Son, a cool little coffee shop on Dean Street in Dublin 8, is the place to go for coffee aficionados in the know. Expect rare brews, fine pastries and vegan cakes. It’s a ten-minute walk from the city center, so not as crowded as many coffee shops around the Grafton Street area. There’s a lovely bench outside for people watching on a fine day.

How to get it: Open seven days a week with late afternoon closing.