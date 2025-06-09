With its volcanic islands, rugged shorelines, brilliant blue-green waters and multi-layered history, Sicily never fails to excite visitors. Especially those who’ve laced up their hiking boots.

Hiking in Sicily is one of the most alluring ways to get to know this unique Italian province. Indeed, hikers may even have an advantage when it comes to getting deep into the island, since many natural and historical attractions here are only accessible on foot. Appealing walks can be found everywhere in Sicily, with the slow-paced Aeolian and Egadi Islands especially compelling hiking destinations, thanks to their abundant scenic splendor and minimal vehicle traffic.

When should you go hiking in Sicily? To avoid heat, crowds and high prices, we recommend visiting in spring (April, May and June) or early autumn (September and October). Where should you go hiking in Sicily? Read on for nine top-notch trails.

On an organized evening hike on Stromboli, you’ll have a close-up seat to the volcanic action. Buena Vista Images/Getty Images

1. Stromboli

Best hike for volcanic action

Distance: 8km (5 miles)

Time commitment: 4½ hours

Difficulty: moderate

For sheer excitement, nothing compares to Stromboli. Sicily’s showiest volcanic island has been lighting up the Mediterranean for millennia, spewing out regular showers of red-hot rock since at least the age of Odysseus.

Following Stromboli’s last major eruption in 2019, access to the 924m (3023ft) summit has been indefinitely suspended for safety’s sake, but hikers can still enjoy spectacular views from observation points overlooking the Sciara del Fuoco, a jet-black lava scar that runs down Stromboli’s northern flank. Unaccompanied hikers are allowed to climb to 290m (951ft ); for the best views, join one of the guided sunset tours that depart from Stromboli village near the hydrofoil dock.

Tours begin with a moderate 90-minute trek across the volcano’s flanks to an observation point at 400m (1312ft). Groups linger at the Sciara del Fuoco for roughly an hour and a half, observing eruptions that typically occur every 20 minutes or so, becoming more vividly visible as the sky darkens. Expect a loud belly-roar as gases force hot magma into the air. After particularly strong eruptions, you can see red-hot rocks tumbling down the seemingly endless slope and splashing into the sea. For best viewing, come on a still evening, when the livid Sciara and exploding cone are dramatically visible.

Planning tip: Sunset tours are extremely popular; book ahead with reputable agencies such as Magmatrek, Stromboli Adventures or Il Vulcano a Piedi.

A hiker in the Anapo Valley, along the trail to Pantalica, Sicily. Marco Ossino/Shutterstock

2. Pantalica

Best hike for history

Distance: 12km (7½ miles)

Time commitment: 4 hours

Difficulty: moderate

Honeycombed into the cliff faces of southeastern Sicily, the ancient tombs of Pantalica form Italy’s most important Iron and Bronze Age necropolis – and they’re a spectacle best appreciated on foot. This engaging loop weaves past dozens of stone-carved burial chambers while exploring the lush Anapo and Calcinara river gorges.

Follow signs for the Necropoli di Filiporto, where eerie openings peer like eyes from limestone escarpments. Stunning views of the cliff-framed Anapo Valley unfold as the trail descends to meet a disused riverside railway bed, then follows the tree-shaded valley floor past citrus orchards, through tunnels and over bridges.

After an hour in the valley, you’ll cross the Anapo on stepping stones, following signs for Saramenzana. Climb to Pantalica’s eastern entrance station, where a gate opens onto a narrower path flanked by rock faces pockmarked with more stone-cut tombs. Just beyond a sign for the Grotta dei Pipistrelli (Bat Cave), a gradual descent leads to pools along the Fiume Calcinara. Cool your toes here, then cross the river and loop back to your starting point via the signposted dirt road.

Planning tip: You’ll find the trailhead at the Anaktoron parking area, 11km (7 miles) east of Ferla. Alternatively, start this hike from the park’s eastern entrance, near Sortino.

Hiking on the Capo Milazzo, Sicily. Flavio Vallenari/Getty Images

3. Capo Milazzo

Best hike for families

Distance: 3km (2 miles)

Time commitment: 1 hour

Difficulty: easy

You couldn’t ask for a more scenic hike than this easy, family-friendly jaunt around the hook-shaped Capo Milazzo peninsula north of Milazzo. The trail initially passes through a level landscape of olive groves, cactus and stone walls before beginning a steady descent toward the surging sea.

The views get truly dreamy near the peninsula’s northern tip, where you’ll find a lighthouse and the Piscina di Venere, a rock-fringed natural pool that’s ideal for a swim. Loop back along the peninsula’s western shore, stopping en route to visit the cactus-covered ruins of the 13th-century Santuario Rupestre di San Antonio da Padova.

Planning tip: Drive or take a local bus to the trailhead, 6km (3¾ miles) north of Milazzo at Santuario di Sant’Antonio.

The view of Monte Porri and the islands of Filicudi and Alicudi from the top of Monte Fossa delle Felci, Salina, Aeolian Islands. Marco Crupi/Shutterstock

4. Monte Fossa delle Felci

Best hike for island panoramas

Distance: 4km (2½ miles)

Time commitment: 3 hours

Difficulty: moderate to challenging

Salina is the greenest island in Sicily’s Aeolian archipelago, and is dotted with wineries that produce the region’s renowned Malvasia vintage. For sweeping views of the vineyards and the surrounding seascape, climb Salina’s highest peak, Monte Fossa delle Felci (962m/3156ft).

The ancient Greeks dubbed this island Didyme (the twins) thanks to its verdant pair of dormant volcanoes. Starting in the valley separating the two, this trail switchbacks steeply up the mountainside through pine and chestnut woodlands and fields of ferns, all the way to the top. Along the way, you’ll see plenty of colorful flora, including wild violets and asparagus.

The final 100m (328ft) stretch to the summit is tough. Yet the reward is ample: sweeping views of Salina’s shapely second cone, 860m (2821ft) Monte Porri, backed to the west by the distant volcanic islands of Filicudi and Alicudi. From the southeast ridge, you can gaze over the Lingua salt lagoon and over to Lipari and Vulcano.

Planning tip: Free parking is available at the trailhead, behind the imposing 19th-century Santuario della Madonna del Terzito in Valdichiesa.

Hiking in the Riserva Naturale dello Zingaro, Sicily. Amaia Arozena & Gotzon Iraola/Getty Images

5. Riserva Naturale dello Zingaro

Best hike for beaches

Distance: 14km (8¾ miles)

Time commitment: 5 hours

Difficulty: moderate

Spanning a sinuous series of coves and steep headlands one hour west of Palermo, the Riserva Naturale dello Zingaro was established as Sicily’s first nature reserve in 1981, after local protests canceled construction of a controversial highway that would have bisected this spectacular shoreline. The result: one of Sicily’s best spots for walking, with the would-be highway converted into a car-free trail that snakes between bluffs and secluded beaches.

Some 40 bird species (including rare Bonelli's eagles) and 700 species of flora can be spotted here. A visitor center and several small museums celebrate the area’s traditional farming and tuna fishing economy.

Planning tip: The trail is most easily hiked as a simple out-and-back from the park’s southern entrance. 2km (1¼ miles) north of the pretty hamlet of Scopello. Maps and parking are available at the trailhead.

The view from La Rocca, looking down on Cefalù, Sicily. Dan Gabriel Atanasie/Shutterstock

6. La Rocca, Cefalù

Best train-accessible hike

Distance: 3km (2 miles)

Time commitment: 1.5 hours

Difficulty: moderate

Towering high above Cefalù's sandy beach and Arab-Norman cathedral, the craggy outcrop of La Rocca makes an exhilarating short day hike. The 45-minute climb to the vertiginous 270m (886ft) summit follows the Salita Saraceni, a winding stone staircase. You’ll pass through three tiers of city walls before leveling off near the midway point on a rock-strewn upland shelf. Catch your breath here at the ruined 4th-century-BCE Tempio di Diana and enjoy the dramatic bird’s-eye perspectives over the cathedral’s honey-colored towers.

From here, it’s another steep slog to the summit. Crowning the hilltop is a ruined 11th-century Norman castle superimposed on a 9th-century Arab citadel, backed by 360-degree panoramas of the Madonie Mountains and the Tyrrhenian. The windswept surrounding terrain appears a suitable home for the race of giants that are said to have been Sicily’s first inhabitants.

Planning tip: Arriving by train is advisable, as parking in Cefalù’s city center is notoriously challenging. Begin the climb along Salita Saraceni off Piazza Garibaldi, a 10-minute walk from the station.

The view from the top of Fossa di Vulcano, Vulcano, Aeolian Islands. dubassy/Shutterstock

7. Fossa di Vulcano

Best hike for volcanic crater views

Distance: 7km (4⅓ miles)

Time commitment: 2 hours

Difficulty: moderate

Volcano hikes don’t get much more satisfying than the gradual climb up 391m (1283ft) Fossa di Vulcano, the smoldering grayish-orange peak that dominates the Aeolian island of Vulcano. Belching out a steady stream of noxious sulfurous fumes, the crater was mythologized by the ancient Romans as Vulcan’s Forge.

Start early if possible and bring a hat, sunscreen and water. It’s a 30- to 60-minute climb to the lowest point of the volcano’s rim (290m/951ft), where you’ll be rewarded with fine views of the steaming crater encrusted with red and yellow crystals.

From Vulcano’s hydrofoil dock, follow the signs south along Strada Provinciale, then turn left onto the zigzagging gravel track that leads to the summit.

Planning tip: It’s well worth lingering up top and climbing another 15 minutes around to the southern rim. From here, you’ll enjoy stunning views of the remaining six Aeolian Islands aligned symmetrically on the horizon, with the gaping crater in the foreground.

A boardwalk through the marshes of Oasi Faunistica di Vendicari, Sicily. Maleo Photography/Shutterstock

8. Oasi Faunistica di Vendicari

Best hike for bird-watching

Distance: 8km (5 miles)

Time commitment: 3 hours

Difficulty: easy

One of Sicily’s easiest and most rewarding coastal walks runs through this bird-watcher’s paradise south of Syracuse. From the reserve’s main entrance, the trail follows raised boardwalks through coastal marshes filled at various times with flamingos, cranes, storks, ospreys, and dozens of other migratory bird species.

Nearing the sea, you’ll come upon the photogenic remains of a historic 18th-century tuna-processing plant and a Swabian defensive tower designed to repel pirate attacks. Continue north along the shoreline to reach Spiaggia Calamosche, a pretty strip of sand lapped by turquoise waters between two jutting headlands. The swimming here is excellent.

The trailhead parking area is signposted off the SP19, about 45km (28 miles) south of Syracuse.

The path to the castle at Punta Troia, Marettimo, Egadi Islands, Sicily. Giuma/Shutterstock

9. Punta Troia

Best hike for getting away from it all

Distance: 8km (5 miles)

Time commitment: 3 hours

Difficulty: moderate

An hour and a quarter west of Trapani, the tranquil island of Marettimo is an attractive off-the-beaten-track destination for hiking. Hydrofoils dock at the island’s main village, a labyrinth of whitewashed houses surrounded by iridescent turquoise and ultramarine waters. From the port, a network of beautifully maintained, well-marked trails fan out around the island.

Especially scenic is the trail (its trailhead is along the waterfront just north of the hydrofoil dock) that winds north along high bluffs to the precipitously perched Castello di Punta Troia, a 12th-century Norman castle built atop an earlier Saracen watchtower on a lonely promontory at Marettimo’s northeastern tip. Not far from here, in 241 BCE, the Romans and Carthaginians once fought the decisive battle of the First Punic War. These days, however, it’s about as peaceful a spot as you could wish for.

Planning tip: Hydrofoils from Trapani to Marettimo make intermediate stops at the beautiful neighboring islands of Favignana and Levanzo; consider stopping over for an extended Egadi Islands visit.