Riserva di Vendicari

Butting onto the ruins of Eloro is a wonderful stretch of wild coastline encompassing three separate marshes and a number of sandy beaches. The most beautiful of these is Marianelli, known locally as a nudist and gay-friendly beach. From the main entrance (signposted off the Noto–Pachino road), it's about a 10-minute walk to the nearest waves, where you can pick up a path along the coast.

The reserve, which claims its own Swabian tower and an abandoned tuna-processing plant, is an important marine environment, providing sanctuary to resident and migratory birds. Among these is the black-winged stilt, the stork, wild goose and flamingo. Observation posts enable you to watch in relative comfort.