Spiaggia Marianelli

This is the most beautiful of the beaches in the Riserva Naturale di Vendicari, a protected stretch of coastline around 11km south of Noto. Located at the northern end of the nature reserve, the beach is a mostly sandy affair, with shallow turquoise waters that attract an easy, open-minded crowd, including naturists and LGBT beachgoers.

To best way to get here by car is by taking the SP19 (Noto–Pachino) road and turning east into Contrada Marianelli (look for the 'Marianelli' sign). It leads to Azienda Agriturismo Marianeddi, where you can park your car and continue on foot along a track leading to the beach (roughly 1.1km away). Remember to bring water, sun protection and good walking shoes.