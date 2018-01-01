Ortygia: Syracuse's Ancient Town Center Walking Tour

The shared group walking tour (small-group, with max 10 participants) lasts about 2 hours and crosses the picturesque streets of the old part of Syracuse discovering the traces left by all the different people who governed Sicily. You will meet our guide at the ancient Greek Apollo Temple where he will give you a short introduction about the history of the town. After a short walk you will reach Cathedral Square and be surprised by the magnificent bright limestone buildings: the town hall, Palazzo Beneventano, the bishop's palace and St. Lucy's Church, but most of all the Cathedral itself, the only church still in use today which time ago was a pagan temple. You should not miss to visit its interiors (optional visit, admission ticket not included). The tour then continues to Aretusa Fountain near the sea. The myth of Aretusa was told by Ovidius and in its clear fresh water grows papyrus which probably was brought here when Archimedes lived in town. The way back leads through the Jewish Quarter to Via Maestranza, the street where the nobility of the town had their pompous homes. On Archimedes Square, the neoclassical Fountain of Diana remembers once more the glorious past of Syracuse. The tour will end at the local fish and fruit market where you can take a breath of local life, colors and scents. Please note that the market is open only in the morning and on working days.