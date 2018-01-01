Welcome to Syracuse
Syracuse Day Trip from Taormina
Leave central Taormina in the morning and travel south along the coast to Syracuse, on the southeastern corner of Sicily. After relaxing in the comfort of your air-conditioned coach on your 1.5-hour journey, hop off and head out to explore the city with your guide!First stop is Parco Archeologico della Neapolis, Syracuse’s famous archeological zone that’s home to a vast collection of Greek and Roman ruins from all over Sicily. After paying your entrance fee, head inside to see impressive excavations and well-preserved monuments like a Greek theater, Roman amphitheater and the Ear of Dionysius – an artificial limestone cave. Learn about fascinating structures like the Altar of Hieron II, where bulls were once sacrificed during ancient festivals, and hear tales of Syracuse in bygone days.Leave the archeological zone and head over to the island neighborhood Ortygia, where most of Syracuse’s fascinating sights can be seen. Enjoy a break for lunch (own expense) and then explore the local attractions, discovering Piazza Archimede, a lively square that’s home to the Fountain of Aretusa – a carving of the Greek goddess’ maiden. Gaze at the square’s Gothic palaces and then continue your stroll around the area to discover the delights of Piazza del Duomo – Syracuse’s central square. Pose for photos in front of Syracuse Cathedral, and admire at the squares other attractions: 17th-century Archbishop’s Palace, the Palace of Beneventano del Bosco and Il Lucertolone – the City Hall. After exploring Ortygia and learning about the city’s history and sights, return to your coach for the journey north. Your tour then finishes back at the start point in central Taormina.
Syracuse Ortigia and Noto Day Trip from Catania
The first stop of this excursion will be the archaeological park of Neapolis (from Greek, “new city”), which is the most representative area of the ancient Greek city, where you will admire the majority of classical monuments of Greek and Roman Syracuse.From the large green spaces, walking through an old Roman street, you can get to many important archaeological monuments. This includes the Greek theater (used for classical performances), the Roman amphitheater, the Latomie with the Ear of Dyonisius and Cordary’s cave, the Ara of Ierone and The Church of San Nicolò ai Cordari.The tour will continue with a visit to the Ortygia Island, the heart of Syracuse. See Greek temples, Christian churches, Arabian streets and other important old palaces. You will visit The Arethusa Fountain and the Duomo square, surrounded by some beautiful baroque palaces.After lunch (not included in the price), you will head for Noto, considered a true "open air museum" and declared to be a World Heritage Site by the UNESCO. In this unique town, known for its Sicilian Baroque style, it will be possible to admire the many palaces and churches that are together known as the "stone garden." Enjoy a walk along the main street, Corso Vittorio Emanuele, before wrapping up the tour.
Siracusa Food and Wine Walking Tour
Meet at Archimede Square at 6:30pm to start a flavorful evening of gastronomic and cultural discoveries with a passionate local guide. Walking and sharing with you all the secrets of ancient Syracuse, your guide will bring you to an authentic family tavern hidden in the little streets of Ortigia. Keeping primitive charm, they are always attractive with their hospitality, traditional way of cooking, and warm family atmosphere - which unfortunately can be lost in most tourist restaurants.This tour perfectly combines a wine and culinary experience with a sightseeing walk through the most breathtaking monuments of the old city. Piazza San Rocco, Piazza Duomo, Santa Lucia Church (with a Caravaggio painting), Piazza San Giuseppe, the Jewish district, Piazza Archimede, and a lot of other treasures will capture your attention.While walking through the town at dusk, you will stop in three different places where tables await you. From traditionally cooked fresh fish and typical Sicilian appetizers to unrepeatable homemade Sicilian pastries accompanied by fragrant local wines and liquors – you will be introduced to the real taste of old Syracuse. See the 'Itinerary' section for more details on each stop. Just follow your expert guide through the town and eat and drink as a local. This is a filling and amazing culinary experience. You won’t need to eat before or after the tour.
Ortygia: Syracuse's Ancient Town Center Walking Tour
The shared group walking tour (small-group, with max 10 participants) lasts about 2 hours and crosses the picturesque streets of the old part of Syracuse discovering the traces left by all the different people who governed Sicily. You will meet our guide at the ancient Greek Apollo Temple where he will give you a short introduction about the history of the town. After a short walk you will reach Cathedral Square and be surprised by the magnificent bright limestone buildings: the town hall, Palazzo Beneventano, the bishop's palace and St. Lucy's Church, but most of all the Cathedral itself, the only church still in use today which time ago was a pagan temple. You should not miss to visit its interiors (optional visit, admission ticket not included). The tour then continues to Aretusa Fountain near the sea. The myth of Aretusa was told by Ovidius and in its clear fresh water grows papyrus which probably was brought here when Archimedes lived in town. The way back leads through the Jewish Quarter to Via Maestranza, the street where the nobility of the town had their pompous homes. On Archimedes Square, the neoclassical Fountain of Diana remembers once more the glorious past of Syracuse. The tour will end at the local fish and fruit market where you can take a breath of local life, colors and scents. Please note that the market is open only in the morning and on working days.
Full-day Syracuse and Noto tour from Taormina
Departure from Taormina to Syracuse, the visit begins with the Neapolis archaeological park, a fascinating concentration of Greek and Roman ruins, where you will admire the Greek theatre, Latomia del Paradiso, Ear of Dionysius and the Roman amphitheatre.The visit will continue in Ortygia, a small island connected to Syracuse by a bridge. Here, you will walk toward the timeless street, and you will admire the Greek ruins, the Baroque palaces and churches. One of the greatest and most singular monument of Ortygia, which rises on the highest point of the peninsula, is the cathedral built on the site of the temple dedicated to goddess of Athena. Another famous spot in Ortygia is the Fountain of Arethusa, a freshwater spring forming a pool with papyrus plants, situated on a wide terrace overlooking the sea. You will have free time for having lunch and/or walk around.Afterwards, visit of the ancient baroque town of Noto, that was declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2002. Return to Taormina at around 7:30 pm. Lunch and entrance fees are not included in the price.
Archaeological Syracuse: Neapolis Park Walking Tour
This guided visit to the Neapolis archaeological park of Syracuse is a small-group walking tour (max 10 participants, no min. required). The tour can be booked in English, Italian or German language. Meet your local guide and start this 2 hour tour that will let you discover the most important ancient Greek and Roman monuments of Syracuse. During your visit, see the ancient Greek theater, cut in the rock of the Temenite hill, the Nympheum fountain and the beautiful panorama from the top of the hill. Explore the "latomie del Paradiso" ancient stone quarries, the beautiful local flora, the "Ear of Dionysius", a grotto famous for its shape and echo and the Roman Amphitheater.