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Wild coves for plunging straight in from the rocks, honey-white sweeps overlooked by boho-chic bars, calm golden bays washed by emerald waves: Ibiza’s seductive, sun-soaked beaches evoke all that’s magical about Spain’s Balearic Islands.

With over 200km (124 miles) of glittering coastline, it’s possible to escape the White Isle’s crowds – often by heading out on foot – even in peak summer. The shoulder seasons (May/June, September/October) are quieter yet still warm enough for lying out on the UNESCO-listed island.

Outdoor adventures abound year-round, from sunset kayaking to thrilling snorkeling to hiking along the island’s rugged shores. Some of the most blissful stretches of sand sit within fiercely protected nature reserves, and local beach clean-ups offer the chance to have a positive impact. Here’s our list of the best beaches in Ibiza.

1. Ses Salines and Es Cavallet

Best for natural beauty and beach parties

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The boardwalk to Las Salinas Beach, Ibiza. Annapurna Mellor/Lonely Planet

Sweeping across southeast Ibiza to Formentera, the Parc Natural de Ses Salines takes in the island’s two most unbelievably beautiful beaches, awash with pine groves, salt flats, dunes and underwater Neptune grass. With silken, sugar-white sands, Platja de Ses Salines is loved for its toes-in-the-surf Balearic-beat parties, hosting legendary bars such as Sa Trinxa along its turquoise shores. Equally divine Es Cavallet is Ibiza’s prime LGBTQ+ beach. Parking is a nightmare in high season, so head out early or catch bus 11/11B. For a change of pace, walk out to the 18th-century Ses Portes watchtower on Ibiza’s southeast tip.

2. Cala Mastella

Best for beachside feasts

A fisherman’s lunch at El Bigotes, in Cala Mastella. Annapurna Mellor/Lonely Planet

Electric-green pines, gentle jade waves and a no-frills kiosk mixing up zingy mojitos make for an irresistible northeast-coast cove near pretty Sant Carles. But tiny, tranquil, silver-sand Cala Mastella is also the setting for one of Ibiza’s most sought-after xiringuitos (beach-shack restaurants), El Bigotes, where (if you’ve booked ahead) fuss-free feasts of bullit de peix (fish-and-vegetable stew) and fresh grilled fish end with a spiced café caleta (a hot coffee with brandy and sugar).

3. Talamanca

Best for families

Talamanca, northeast of Ibiza Town. jotapg/Shutterstock

It’s all about taking it easy on sheltered Talamanca, just northeast of Ibiza Town, whose shallow waters, seafront promenade, golden sands and lively restaurants (simple seafood at Fish Shack, uber-glam offerings at Nobu Ibiza Bay) make it a top pick for families. Talamanca is also one of Ibiza’s most accessible strands, with wheelchair-adapted boardwalks, amphibious chairs and more.

A little further west lies pebbly S’Estanyol, a hidden jewel where ibicencos go swimming off a wooden jetty and relax at stylish Cala Bonita restaurant.

4. El Portitxol, Cala d'Aubarca and Port de Ses Caletes

Best for avoiding crowds

Some of Ibiza’s dreamiest secret beaches are folded into the wild-feeling north coast. After a 20-minute stroll, you’ll emerge beneath spine-tingling cliffs in a blissfully quiet turquoise bay with just a few sun-bleached wooden fishers’ huts. This is Es Portitxol, one of the island’s most secluded rocky coves, 5km (3 miles) northwest of Sant Miquel.

It’s a similarly peaceful scene at nearby Cala d’Aubarca, a 3km-wide (1.8-mile) horseshoe where paddling straight off the rocks is the reward for arriving on foot (20 minutes), and at lovely, cliff-edged Port de Ses Caletes, on Ibiza’s northeast tip. Pack water, picnic supplies and walking shoes.

5. Benirràs beach

Best for an off-grid experience

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A bohemian, off-grid vibe obtains at Benirràs, which is wedged into a pine-wooded valley along Ibiza’s untamed northern shoreline. Sunday sunsets happen to the sound of bongo drumming, against a backdrop of crackling bonfires, orange-pink cliffs, and myth-rich Cap Bernat islet. This beach is as popular with families as with gangs of friends, with loungers, three restaurants, and pale-gold sands folding into an aquamarine bay.

6. Aigües Blanques

Best for nudists

A magical spot to catch the sun rise as it casts its rosy glow over the Mediterranean, this wild, gold-sand beauty sits at the foot of lushly forested cliffs near Sant Carles in Ibiza’s northeast corner. Lather up with a natural mud bath, then plunge into the teal waves, before grabbing a bocadillo (filled roll) at the popular xiringuito toward the quieter southern end. No swimwear required: Aigües Blanques is an official nudist beach.

7. Portinatx beaches

Best for choosing your own adventure

Cala Xarraca at sunset. Lecker Studio/Shutterstock

Northern Ibiza’s main low-key resort, Portinatx is surrounded by beautiful beaches. Dive straight in from the shelflike rocks at Punta Galera, where sunsets feel magical and there’s a local, naturist feel. A view-splayed walking trail wiggles along the jagged coastline from Portinatx to its 52m(170ft)-high lighthouse (the Balearics’ tallest), after which the waterside terrace at Los Enamorados is a joy.

Or head to azure Cala d’en Serra, just east of Portinatx, popular with a local crowd. Tranquil Cala Xuclar is a minuscule rocky crescent with a good xiringuito and rustic fishing huts overlooking crystalline water, 2km (1.2mi) southwest of town; another kilometer on, the escape-it-all-treat of Cala Xarraca has good snorkeling off its tiny sand-and-pebble shore, natural mud baths and a no-fuss xiringuito.

8. Formentera beaches

Calo des Mort in Formentera, Spain. Santi Rodriguez/Alamy

Best for a day trip

Ibiza’s smaller, calmer, little-developed sister island conceals some of the Balearics’ most exquisite beaches. Lapped by electric-blue waves, Formentera’s sugar-white sands feel plucked from the Maldives, particularly around the pearlescent Trucador Peninsula (within the Parc Natural de Ses Salines), glowing Cala Saona, undeveloped Platja de Migjorn (a swirl of salt-white bays with nudist areas) and Es Caló’s sapphire coves. You can day-trip over from Ibiza by 30-minute ferry, though once you’ve savored Formentera’s barefoot beauty you’ll want to stay forever.

9. Pou des Lleó

Best for snorkeling

Never too busy (even in summer), this string of delightful, little-known rocky coves takes in wood-walled fishing huts, pine groves, curious rock formations and perfect snorkeling. After you’ve dried off, soak up the serenity from the 18th-century Torre d’en Valls watchtower. Pou des Lleó is 5km (3 miles) east of Sant Carles, and makes a refreshing add-on to the Las Dalias hippie market.

10. Cala d’Hort

Best for mystery

Cala d'Hort Beach in Sant Josep de sa Talaia, Ibiza. Alex Tihonovs/Shutterstock

A strictly protected nature reserve, Cala d’Hort feels like one of Ibiza’s most enticing slices of paradise. This golden southwest-coast strand seduces sun seekers with its knockout views of Es Vedrà, the spectacular mystery-wreathed outcrop looming offshore. Linger over lunch at Es Boldadó – where classic ibicenco recipes include caldereta de llagosta (lobster stew) and bullit de peix – then savor the sunset. Cala Carbó, just north, is another lovely swimming and snorkeling spot.

11. Cala Gració and Cala Gracioneta

Best for escaping the club scene

Powdery alabaster sand disappears into shimmering water that fades from cerulean to cobalt blue at this surprisingly secluded duo – you’re worlds away from club-tastic Sant Antoni, just 2km (1.2mi) south. Cala Gració’s calm nature makes it a hit with families, while tinier Cala Gracioneta is hemmed in by rocky cliffs and has a chic, Mediterranean-vibes xiringuito. The clear-blue sea around the pine-dusted headlands is perfect for snorkeling. Both beaches are most peaceful outside high season.

12. Platges de Comte and Cala Bassa

Best for sunsets

With blazing sunsets, aquamarine shallows and powder-soft cream-colored sand, the Platges de Comte are an unmissable succession of west-coast coves; arrive early to catch the show from boho-feel Sunset Ashram or sustainability-driven Chiringuito Cala Escondida. Just east, Cala Bassa rivals Comte in its pure, white-sand beauty and has a lively beach club, stylish restaurants and pine forests. Quick boat links to Sant Antoni mean both strands get packed in summer.

13. Platja d’en Bossa

Best for partying

Ushuaïa hotel is on Platja d’en Bossa. Atlantide Phototravel/Getty Images

For a taste of Ibiza’s glamorous party-queen side, you can’t beat Platja d’en Bossa, the 3km(1.9 mile)-long golden-white sliver of sand just southwest of Ibiza Town. By day, chill-out beats waft across the water, Dalt Vila twinkles in the distance, and boho-chic Bali beds fringe aqua-tinted waves. (Beachouse is a fabulous beach club.) Later on, the world’s top DJs grace the stage at Ushuaïa, Hï Ibiza and others.

14. Cala Salada and Cala Saladeta

Best for off-season

The all-natural beauty of Cala Salada, 5km (3 miles) north of Sant Antoni, makes it one of the island’s most beloved beaches. Caribbean-blue waves ripple onto bleach-blonde sand beneath rust-colored cliffs topped by scented pine trees, and there’s a relaxed, families-and-couples vibe. Clamber past the stone-built fishers’ huts or follow a shady path to Cala Saladeta – a pearl-white, 100m(328ft)-long strand caressed by teal water. Sidestep high-season crowds by visiting in June or September.

15. Es Torrent

Best for finding serenity

To uncover this delectable southern cove, meander past pine forests and ochre-tinged headlands to the foot of a seasonal-river valley, 8km (5mi) south of Sant Josep. A few sun beds sit under straw-topped umbrellas, and calm turquoise waves wash onto the pebble-studded shore (that’s ideal for snorkeling). The smart go-to for traditional seafood and arroces (rice dishes) is the local restaurant that shares its name with the cove.

16. Sa Caleta

Best for history

Craggy rust-red cliffs give way to a clutch of sheltered, silvery-gold sand-and-pebble strips with shallow, translucent waters, 10km (6.2mi) southwest of Ibiza Town. One has sun beds, another is framed by fishers’ huts, and a long-established restaurant serves sizzling arroces under fragrant pines. Don’t miss the clifftop ruins of Ibiza’s first Carthaginian settlement, founded in the 8th century BCE.