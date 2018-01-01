Welcome to Ibiza
But there's more to this sun-kissed, beach-bejewelled, pine-clad island than meets the bleary eye. Step off the beaten track for a spell in a rural hotel, a hidden hamlet, a hushed church or on a secluded north-coast cove to discover Ibiza's surprisingly peaceful side. Or roam the ramparts of Ibiza Town's World Heritage–listed Dalt Vila to immerse yourself in the island's rich history and heritage.
Ibiza Parasailing Experience with Morning or Sunset Options
Choose from a morning or sunset departure, then meet your parasailing instructor at the prearranged location at San Antonio Marina Port. Head to your speedboat and greet the professional skipper before finding yourself a spot on deck.Relax in the sun and tap your feet to the onboard music as your boat speeds away from land and out onto the open waters of the Mediterranean Sea. When the time comes, let your instructor know if you want to enjoy your parasailing session solo, or if you want to hit the skies with a friend or group. Following a safety briefing, strap into your harness and get ready to begin your flight. Then, when the boat accelerates and your parasail balloons, feel your adrenaline rush as you rise effortlessly into the air.Soar through the blue skies, reaching heights of up to 400 meters, and absorb stunning views of San Antonio Bay, blonde beaches, impressive mountain ranges and remote nature reserve islands. If you’ve opted for the sunset departure, you’ll be rewarded with unparalleled views of Ibiza bathed in the golden light of the evening sun.Should you wish, ask your instructor to lower you into the sea toward the end of your flight for a refreshing dip — while you’re still attached to your parasail! After 15 minutes, return to the boat and dry off in the sun as you continue along the coast of Ibiza. Those on the sunset experience will also enjoy an included glass of champagne, sangria or soft drink.Your experience ends after roughly two hours with a drop-off back at San Antonio Marina Port.
Ibiza Speedboat Cruise with Beach Stops and Sunset Option
Head to Ibiza's San Antonio Port for your afternoon or evening speedboat experience. Receive a safety overview from your captain, then hop aboard your boat to begin your 2-hour cruise.As your captain takes you out across Ibiza’s azure-blue waters, take in beautiful views of the island coastline from your vantage point on the waves, and enjoy music from the onboard sound system. Visit nature reserve islands, sea caves and reefs, and admire celebrity mansions high on Ibiza's hillsides. During beach stops along the way, bask on the sand or use your provided snorkel gear to discover the underwater marine life. You can also take a spin on a Jet Ski for high-octane thrills and spills, or whiz through the ocean like a fish on a state-of-the-art Seabob or Bladefish. These are all included with your cruise. Evening cruise goers will enjoy three drinks as the sun sets on the horizon. Choose from soft drinks, beer, sangria, Champagne and water. After two hours on the water, return to the San Antonio Port to conclude your 2-hour Ibiza speedboat cruise.
Ibiza Party Boat with Open Bar and Free Club Tickets
Your memorable Ibiza party boat launches an hour before departure with a welcome cocktail. Board the picturesque 200-person catamaran, grab a drink, toss back some snacks and toast to a 4-hour day cruising the turquoise waters and white sand beaches of the Mediterranean.During your cruise, keep a drink in one hand and a dance partner in the other as you listen to one of Ibiza's wildest DJs pump avant-garde music into the sea breeze.When it’s time to refuel, your boat crew will serve snacks of fresh fruits and baked goods. Then, kick your feet up and take in the sights as your boat traverses the waters. Peak at the seabed with available snorkel equipment, or lay back and absorb sunrays in paradise.After, hop back on the boat and sail toward a magnificent finale: dance as you admire the sun setting behind the iconic Es Vedra island, which will be visible from afar, while rocking the boat with more music. Arrive back at where your tour ends, but the party doesn’t have to. We offer 3 free clubs tickets!
Ibiza Independent Scooter Tour with Rental
Ibiza is a fascinating town both during the day and the night. It is a colorful, hip and stylish town in which eccentricity is a common occasion. We recommend you to visit the most famous coves of Ibiza such as Cala Conta, known as one of the best beaches in the world, located to the west of the island and Cala d'Hort, where you can enjoy the impressive silhouettes of the islets of Es Vedrá and Es Vedranell. The magic island of Ibiza also offers a wide range of activities, from the hippie markets of Las Dalias or Es Canar to the famous nightclubs such as Pacha, Space, Amnesia or Ushuaïa, visited by world-famous celebrities and DJs. Our team is always happy to give you advice to help you enjoying your holidays to the fullest, and our suggestions if you are looking for the best beaches, the most famous clubs or any other kind of information about the activities in different destinations where Cooltra is present.
Ibiza All-Inclusive Boat Party plus Free Nightclub Admission
This boat Party Show has become an essential part of the Ibiza party life, and therefore, it’s a must-do for all tourists that come to the island in the search of that unforgettable experience. Setting sail around midday from the Playa d’en Bossa pier, the 300 party guests are welcomed on to the Oceanbeat Ibiza Boat Party Show with a champagne breakfast and muffins. As you jump on board of this amazing catamaran, you can go to either of the 2 decks that make up this boat. The top deck is an open dance floor completed with a bar serving beer, sangria and soft-drinks with top international DJ’s playing the best electronic sounds and an MC and dancers who for sure will make your experience an unforgettable one. The bottom deck is a covered seat area where the guests can relax whilst listening to the incredible electronic music played from the upstairs deck completed with bar that serves drinks as well. As the catamaran navigates its way towards the south, the music keeps getting louder under the incandescent Ibiza sun, whilst the hosts of this boat perform the craziest champagne showers. Amaze at the views and get you batteries charged with the selection of fresh fruits you have on-board. The boat will then anchor and you will enjoy an half-hour swim stop in the crystal clear waters of the Mediterranean Sea, with the possibility of using the 4-metres jumping board. You will aim to return to Playa d’en Bossa Pier at around 5.30pm, so you can get back to your hotel and continue your Ibiza adventure.
Ibiza Beach Hopping by Catamaran
Sail a catamaran along the best beaches and coves in Ibiza. Starting from a permanent berth at the luxurious yacht club of San Antonio (Ibiza), you will set sail to the gorgeous beach of Calabassa (considered to be one of the top 10 beaches in Spain and #10 of 243 things to do in Ibiza according to Tripadvisor). Drop the anchor for swimming, snorkeling and lunch, which you can have either on board or at the fancy beach restaurant on shore. The Calabassa Beach Club offers a variety of choices, including: paella, local food from Ibiza, a sushi bar, and even pizza and hamburgers! After lunch, you will sail approximately 1 hour to the breathtaking Cala Comte Beach (Cala Conta) and will anchor there to swim in the most turquoise waters in Ibiza ( Tripadvisor #2 of 243 things to do in Ibiza) Then you will sail off to Conejera island and finally, right before sunset, sail and stop in front of Cafe Mambo and Cafe del Mar to witness one of the most stunning sunsets of your life. Some have said that this is the most special moment of the day because the catamaran rests in front of hundreds of people who gather to watch the sunset giving you the best seat in the house! As the sun sets over the horizon, the never ending applause and music echoing from the shoreline add to the already impressive visual beauty making your trip to Ibiza complete. Once the sun sets, you will sail back to the yacht club in San Antonio. This will only take us 10 minutes. The fee also includes access to the yacht club’s showers and facilities, so you can shower and get ready for dinner and your evening on the island without having to go through the hassle of returning to your hotel or apartment.