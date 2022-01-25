Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
The least-populated and most rustic part of the island, northern Ibiza has a boho, off-grid vibe thanks to its strong hippy heritage and spectacular, remote landscapes, which appeal to cyclists, walkers and wanderers alike. This is a magically beautiful region of forested hills, twisting backroads, timeworn whitewashed villages and a craggy coastline blessed with some of Ibiza's most exquisite, secluded coves. You'll barely catch a whisper of clubs and package tourism here. Portinatx is the north's busiest resort, while Sant Joan offers a slice of low-key Ibizan life and Sant Carles gets lively with its hippy market.
North & Interior Ibiza
There are many lighthouses sprinkled around the Balearics, but this majestic candy-striped structure is the tallest: 52m high, with a 2.25m-wide lantern…
North & Interior Ibiza
You'll need your imagination to fully appreciate this modest-looking cave, 5km northwest of Cala de Sant Vicent. Consisting of a few small chambers, it…
North & Interior Ibiza
Reached by two spectacular serpentine roads, the distant, silvery northern bay of Benirràs has high, forested cliffs, a trio of bar-restaurants and sun…
North & Interior Ibiza
This exposed, east-facing, gold-sand beach gets its name ('White Waters') from the surf, which whips up here in strong winds. Most of the year things are…
North & Interior Ibiza
A fine example of an Ibizan casament (farmhouse), 17th-century Es Trull de Ca n'Andreu is a blinding-white structure of tiny windows, overflowing…
North & Interior Ibiza
Sant Carles' village church is a striking, whitewashed 18th-century building, with an impressive arcaded, wood-beamed entrance porch and a simple single…
North & Interior Ibiza
Sant Miquel's shimmering-white 14th-century church-fortress sits atop a low-rise hill, on the site of a ruined Moorish-era farmstead. The restored early…
North & Interior Ibiza
Take a lane west off the C733 beside the Camí de Balàfia restaurant, 2km northeast of Sant Llorenç, to find the once-fortified hamlet of Balàfia, where…
Get to the heart of North & Interior Ibiza with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.
Spain $28.99
Canary Islands $24.99
Andalucia $24.99