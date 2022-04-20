Ibiza's western coastline conceals some beautiful sandy coves, while just inland lie sprawling vineyards and charming whitewashed villages. Infamous Sant Antoni ('San An') certainly lives up to its reputation as a Brits-abroad booze-up destination, but there's also a more chilled-out scene to be found in the west, such as along the town's Sunset Strip, the beaches to the town's north and southwest, or just north at mellow seaside hang-out Hostal La Torre.