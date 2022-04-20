West Ibiza

Ibiza's western coastline conceals some beautiful sandy coves, while just inland lie sprawling vineyards and charming whitewashed villages. Infamous Sant Antoni ('San An') certainly lives up to its reputation as a Brits-abroad booze-up destination, but there's also a more chilled-out scene to be found in the west, such as along the town's Sunset Strip, the beaches to the town's north and southwest, or just north at mellow seaside hang-out Hostal La Torre.

  • P

    Platges de Comte

    Occupying a low-lying headland, this dreamy cluster of three blonde-sand coves enjoys shallow, fabulously clear aquamarine waters. The beaches face…

  • C

    Cala Gració

    Within walking distance of Sant Antoni, this protected bay is bordered by pine woods and has a generous stretch of fine pale sand, shallow turquoise water…

  • C

    Cala Salada

    It's just 5km north of Sant Antoni, but the lovely cove of Cala Salada feels a continent away, with turquoise sea washing on to white sand. The coastal…

  • C

    Cala Bassa

    Heading 9km southwest from Sant Antoni, you'll reach the beautiful bay of Cala Bassa, a horseshoe swoop of alabaster sand backed by junipers, pines and…

  • C

    Cala Gracioneta

    Just northwest of Cala Gració (1km north of Sant Antoni), and separated by a small rocky promontory, is the pretty, compact, white-sand beach of Cala…

  • C

    Cala Saladeta

    Scramble across the rocks and past the fishers' huts at the north end of Cala Salada (5km north of Sant Antoni) to uncover this charming sandy cove,…

  • C

    Can Rich

    In the Buscastell region, 4km east of Sant Antoni, this respected, prize-winning winery sprawls across 21 hectares, producing fine reds, whites and rosés,…

  • E

    Església de Sant Antoni

    There has been a church on this spot since 1305, but the existing structure dates mainly from the 17th century. You approach the church through a lovely…

  • A

    Aquarium Cap Blanc

    In a natural, former smugglers’ cave, this small aquarium is home for an assortment of local marine life, including groupers, wrasse, octopuses, lobsters,…

