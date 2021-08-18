14 Best Places to Visit in Spain in 2027

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Sun-drenched Mediterranean beaches, incredible cuisine and cross-cultural historic sites – Spain is so easy to love that it is hard to narrow down a reasonable itinerary. When planning your way around this fascinating country, make this list of the 14 best places to visit in Spain your starting point.

The list opens with León, Spain’s representative in Lonely Planet’s Best in Travel 2027, followed by 13 more cities, regions and islands, with Gothic cathedrals and Moorish palaces to Balearic beaches.

To start planning your trip, read up on the best times to visit Spain and explore our Spain travel guide.

1. León

Best for Camino history and late-night energy

The cathedral in León. AlexeMarcel/Shutterstock

León made Lonely Planet’s Best in Travel 2027 list. It’s a wonderful city, combining stunning historic architecture with an irresistible energy. By day you’ll encounter a city with its roots firmly planted in the soil of northern Castilla y León, with its grand monuments, Catholic heritage and access to the Camino de Santiago. After dark León is taken over by a deep-into-the-night soundtrack of revelry that floods the narrow streets and plazas of the picturesque old quarter, the Barrio Húmedo. Two cities in one! The Camino de Santiago passes through León; pilgrims have been crossing it since the Middle Ages, walking its streets and visiting its main monuments. Its standout attraction is the cathedral, one of the most beautiful in Spain, but there’s so much more to see and do here.

Planning tip: Arrive inside the cathedral early to enjoy the full drama of the natural light show as the rising sun illuminates the 130 stained glass windows. Children younger than 12 enter for free.

Read more: A Guide to León

2. Salamanca

Best for couples

Salamanca. Matt Munro/Lonely Planet

Salamanca is one of the most beautiful university towns you’ll ever visit. Affectionately known as La Dorada (The Golden One), the city, primarily built from rose-colored sandstone, positively glows, especially at sunset. Its buildings are monuments to the Plateresque architectural style (meaning “in the manner of a silversmith”), with intricately carved facades that invite careful inspection by day and transform into otherworldly silhouettes by night. Salamanca’s crowning glories are the university, founded in 1218, and the 18th-century baroque Plaza Mayor, which was a bullring in a previous incarnation.

The student-driven nightlife will tempt you, but plan to spend at least one evening exploring shadowy plazas where legends and myths seem to come alive even today. Seek out the eerie garden known as Huerto de Calixto y Melibea. According to legend, Calixto (a spurned lover) made a contract with the Devil to put a spell on the lovely Melibea.

Don’t miss watching the city’s legendary sunset hand in hand from the Puente Romano, where you’ll be treated to a stunning show against the city’s sandstone skyline.

Planning tip: Download the multilingual Salamanca Turismo app (available online or ask at the tourist office), which features 15 excellent self-guided walks that last 1–4 hours.

Read more: Best Things to Do in Salamanca

3. Madrid

Best for a week

Museo del Prado in Madrid. Blake Horn for Lonely Planet

Lively Madrid is blessed with year-round blue skies draped over its vibrant barrios, architectural landmarks and famed art museums. There’s even an ancient Egyptian temple, the Templo de Debod, right in the city center. Art lovers could spend days just exploring Madrid’s Golden Triangle of Art, its three points – the Museo del Prado, Museo Nacional Centro de Arte Reina Sofía and Museo Thyssen-Bornemisza – set along the Paseo del Prado, which has been granted UNESCO World Heritage status. Madrid’s main art museums offer free entrance at scheduled times during the week.

One of Madrid’s best features is its energy-charged street culture, with wine-soaked tapas bars and late nights that extend past the sunrise. Check out Calle Cava Baja in La Latina; this street in the historic neighborhood is lined with charming taverns and centenarios (restaurants that are more than 100 years old). After exploring the 500-year-old flea market El Rastro on a Sunday, join locals hopping from one bar to the next and sample a selection of Iberian charcuterie and cheese.

It’s worth setting aside a few days for day trips into the surrounding countryside too. Within a few hours of Madrid, you can easily reach the ancient walled city of Ávila‎, Roman ruins at Segovia, atmospheric Spanish villages such as Chinchón and even a UNESCO-listed palace-monastery.

Planning tip: The city’s buses and metro system have contactless payment terminals, making getting around Madrid even more efficient.

Read more: Best Things to Do in Madrid, Best Day Trips from Madrid

4. Toledo

Best for multicultural history

Sinagoga del Tránsito in Toledo. JJ Farq/Shutterstock

Toledo, a 2000-year-old walled city, occupies a significant place in Spain’s history. This UNESCO World Heritage Site by the Río Tagus was the former capital of the Visigothic kingdom, a fortress of the Emirate of Córdoba, a Roman city, the seat of power of King Charles V and the capital of Spain until 1560. With Jewish, Christian and Islamic influences, Toledo has earned the nickname the City of Three Cultures. Walk along its narrow cobblestone streets to glimpse the vestiges of this cultural mélange – ancient Roman structures, Moorish architectural styles, the Christian Catedral de Toledo, the Jewish Sinagoga del Tránsito and the Islamic Mezquita del Cristo de la Luz.

Planning tip: High-speed AVE trains leave Madrid for Toledo every hour, making this an easy day trip. Head to the Mirador del Valle for spectacular panoramic views and a picture-perfect photo of this historic city.

Read more: Best Things to Do in Toledo, Spain

5. Barcelona

Best for first-time visitors

Park Güell in Barcelona. Matt Paco/Lonely Planet

Straddling the Mediterranean and the Pyrenees mountains, the Catalonian capital is a visually dramatic metropolis with avant-garde architecture, city beaches and the 2000-year-old Barri Gòtic.

No visit to Barcelona is complete without seeing the Sagrada Família, the masterpiece by Antoni Gaudí, the illustrious Catalan architect and proponent of Modernisme, an artistic style influenced by art nouveau and sometimes known as Catalan modernism. Gaudí’s influence is everywhere in Barcelona, and it’s worth taking the time to visit more of the city’s architectural jewels, including Casa Batlló, La Pedrera and Park Güell.

Another place marked by Gaudí’s legacy is the Plaça Reial, at the heart of the Barri Gòtic. This neighborhood is also home to the majestic Catedral, built from the 13th to 15th centuries. At the border of the quarter is Mercat de la Boqueria, one of the oldest markets in Europe.

Planning tip: Make sure to book Sagrada Família tickets in advance. If you aren’t able to get a ticket, there are Sunday masses at 8:30am, without crowds and with free entrance, though dress appropriately and respect the religious services.

Read more: Best Things to Do in Barcelona

6. Cuenca

Most dramatic location

Cuenca. Blake Horn for Lonely Planet

This city lives on the edge – literally. Cuenca’s historic center is built along the rim of a dizzyingly steep, craggy precipice at the mouth of two river gorges, the Río Huécar and Río Júcar. Its emblematic landmark is the Casas Colgadas (Hung Houses), which teeter on the brink of the ravine, almost as if one push would send them tumbling over the edge.

First built by the Moors in 714, UNESCO-listed Cuenca flourished as a fortified citadel that enjoyed three centuries of economic prosperity. Moorish rule ended when King Alfonso VIII finally conquered the city in 1177. Despite its Middle Ages origins, Cuenca has emerged as a nerve center of abstract modern art. A premier abstract art museum, the Museo de Arte Abstracto Español is housed within the Casas Colgadas.

Because of its unique geographical contours, Cuenca offers some remarkable viewpoints at the Miradores del Huécar observation deck and the Puente del San Pablo bridge, which connects both sides of the ravine – crossing this requires some courage and can be especially challenging for those with vertigo. A leisurely stroll into the Casco Antiguo is an exhilarating experience, with breathtaking views of mountainsides at every turn.

Planning tip: The sloped cobblestone streets and stairways can be a workout, so wear comfortable shoes with traction. If you have a few days, venture to Ciudad Encantada, about 30km northeast of Cuenca, a prehistoric geo-park featuring massive dolomite rock formations dating to the Cretaceous epoch.

Read more: Best Things to Do in Cuenca, Spain

7. Cadaqués

Best for surrealism

The Bay of Port Lligat in Cadaqués. Cole Wilson for Lonely Planet

There’s something about the light in this seaside village along the Costa Brava, on the northeast side of Spain. Past residents and frequent visitors to Cadaqués have included some of the world’s most famous artists and literary figures – Salvador Dalí, Pablo Picasso, Joan Miró, Truman Capote, Man Ray and Gabriel García Márquez among them. You can just imagine these creative luminaries exploring the whitewashed houses and narrow cobblestone streets brightened by bougainvillea blooms.

Head down to Port Lligat and Dalí’s retirement villa, an unsurprisingly whimsical fever dream replete with a life-sized stuffed polar bear (a gift from British poet Edward James), a phallic-shaped swimming pool and a giant egg perched on the rooftop.

Planning tip: The word’s out on this Mediterranean coastal gem. Over the years, it has evolved from a peaceful artists’ retreat into a magnet for droves of travelers in the summer months of July and August. Instead, come during the shoulder months of May and June or September and October, when the weather’s pleasant and you won’t compete for space on the beach.

Read more: Most Beautiful Towns to Visit in Spain

8. San Sebastián

Best for gourmet food

Casa Alcalde in San Sebastián. Blake Horn for Lonely Planet

An alluring Basque coastal city in northern Spain, San Sebastián, or Donostia in Basque, is characterized by its belle epoque architecture, white-sand beaches that stretch to the horizon and the blue waters of the Bay of Biscay. On a clear day, stroll along the boulevard by Playa de la Concha to get a feel for the sea-loving culture.

San Sebastián has evolved from a traditional whaling town into a world-famous gastronomic capital. It has the greatest concentration of Michelin-starred restaurants per square meter in Europe, and gastronomic delights await you around every corner.

Planning tip: You don’t need to have a Michelin-star budget to enjoy San Sebastián’s food culture. Head over to the Parte Vieja, particularly along 31 de Agosto St. The streets here are lined with restaurants and bars offering dizzying rows of assorted pintxos, which translates to “spike,” as these snacks are usually served on toothpicks or skewers.

Read more: Best Things to Do in San Sebastián

9. Granada

Best for Mudéjar architecture

Patio de los Leones at the Alhambra in Granada. Sopotnicki/Shutterstock

Situated at the foot of the snowcapped Sierra Nevada mountain range is sublime Granada, the Andalucian city where the Alhambra palace was erected as the citadel of the Nasrid dynasty, the last ruling Muslim dynasty on the Iberian Peninsula. Meaning “Red One,” the Alhambra merges Moorish and Christian decorative elements, from intricately carved walls and archways to mirrorlike pools and colorful mosaics.

Planning tip: Don’t miss the Palacio del Generalife right by the Alhambra, a summer palace whose gardens and perfectly orchestrated fountains provided repose for the Nasrid sultans.

Read more: Best Things to Do in Granada

10. Valencia

Best for kids

Las Fallas in Valencia. Helena Garcia Huertas/Shutterstock

The birthplace of paella, Spain’s third-largest city is a laid-back, welcoming Mediterranean destination with sprawling beaches and plenty of cultural and gastronomic experiences to explore.

Rising out of seaside Valencia is the otherworldly Ciudad de las Artes y las Ciencias, designed by Valencia’s very own Santiago Calatrava, an architect famed for futuristic designs, such as New York City’s Oculus transportation hub at the World Trade Center. The unblinking eye of the Hemisfèric houses an IMAX cinema with an enormous 900 sq m screen. Across an expanse of water, Museo de las Ciencias Príncipe Felipe stretches out like a giant whale skeleton; this science museum has a huge range of interactive material, everything from DNA play to mind-powered ballgames.

If you happen to visit the city in mid-March, chances are you’ll experience Las Fallas, Valencia’s UNESCO-listed festival during which towering, intricately designed papier-mâché sculptures parade the streets – only to be set ablaze during the fiery grand finale, La Cremà. (Make sure you wear earplugs; firecrackers blow up all week to mark the revelries of fire and artistry.)

Planning tip: Renting a bike is a great way to explore the city; from the Turia parklands, you can get to the Ciudad de las Artes y las Ciencias complex and Playa de Malvarrosa.

Read more: Best Things to Do in Valencia, Spain

11. Córdoba

Best for Moorish and Christian heritage

The Mezquita in Córdoba. maziarz/Shutterstock

This former Moorish citadel on the banks of the Río Guadalquivir was once a cultural, political and intellectual epicenter of the Islamic Caliphate of Córdoba. It is home to four UNESCO-protected sites, each signifying the legacies of its Roman, Moorish and Christian heritage.

Córdoba’s most famous landmark is the Mezquita, a mosque-cathedral that blends Roman, Visigoth, Byzantine, Persian and Syrian styles, as expressed in its mosaics and distinctive striped arches. Construction began in 786 under the Emir Abd al-Rahman I (owing to his nostalgia for his homeland, he had the prayer room face Damascus instead of Mecca). Under King Carlos V, an incongruous Renaissance cathedral nave was constructed and now rests at the center of the mosque.

Planning tip: Take advantage of the many free walking tours offered by local guides. Avoid visiting in the scorching months of July and August, when temperatures can surpass 38°C (100℉). Instead, come from mid-April to mid-June, a perfect time to stroll amid the city’s lush gardens, date palm trees and spring blooms.

Read more: Best Things to Do in Córdoba

12. Balearic Islands

Best for beaches

Menorca. Ramon Espelt Photography/Shutterstock

Anyone who’s been to these outlying islands east of the Iberian Peninsula would recognize the “Balearic blues,” the distinct shades of blue that distinguish these Mediterranean waters. This archipelago’s four largest islands – Ibiza, Mallorca, Menorca and Formentera – are blessed with countless beaches and calas (coves) embraced by white-sand coastlines and rugged cliffs.

Among these islands, Ibiza is the most famous, mainly for its reputation as a 24-7 party destination. Yet Ibiza’s clubbing culture is just a tiny slice of this spectacular island. It is fringed with sapphire-colored waters, is filled with historic fortified towns and has a wealth of hidden inlets with beachside restaurants and cafes. Visit the ruins of the ancient Phoenician civilization at Sa Caleta and the Puig des Molins necropolis to get a glimpse of the ancient colonies that inhabited this island long before the clubbers discovered it.

Planning tip: Large ferries connect all of the Balearic Islands to their nearest neighbor, and traveling by ferry is stress-free and fun, though costly for nonresidents. Book well in advance in July and August, especially if bringing a car.

Read more: Ibiza vs Mallorca: Deciding Between Two Beautiful Spanish Isles

13. Santiago de Compostela

Best for a spiritual journey

Santiago de Compostela. Shutterstock

The capital of Galicia is the final destination of the Camino de Santiago route, a trail with a tradition stretching back more than 1000 years. On any given day of the week, pilgrims from all over the world pay respects at the cathedral, the reputed burial place of St James the Apostle.

Even nonpilgrims can relish the mystical beauty of this northern Spanish city with a distinct Celtic heritage. Its beating heart is the Praza do Obradoiro, where the luxurious Hostal dos Reis Católicos stands, believed to be the oldest hotel in the world (once a hostel for pilgrims).

Planning tip: Santiago has a rich gastronomic tradition, highlighted by its excellent seafood. Visit the Mercado de Abastos, the city’s second most popular attraction after the cathedral.

Read more: Best Things to Do in Santiago de Compostela

14. Seville

Best for a long weekend

Patio de las Doncellas (Maiden’s Courtyard) at the Real Alcázar in Seville. joserpizarro/Shutterstock

The delights of Seville are in the details. This charming Andalucian capital may give you the sensation of déjà vu, perhaps because its year-round sunny days, resplendent gardens and intricately carved palaces have made it a favored filming location for big productions from Star Wars to Game of Thrones. Its allure lies in its idiosyncratic mix: horse-drawn carriages, flamenco tablaos (shows), colossal Gothic structures and Islamic stylistic details all blend to create a multilayered dreamscape.

Seville’s rich cultural tapestry is the legacy of its long and varied history, once a Moorish capital, later the seat of the Castilian aristocracy and then the European gateway to the Americas after Columbus’ journey in 1492. The juxtaposition of cultures could not be more apparent than in a visit to the Catedral, the final resting place of Columbus. Just a few meters away, the Real Alcázar showcases the splendor of Mudéjar architecture, with Islamic, baroque, Gothic and Renaissance elements. Pick one of these monuments for your first day and the other for the second. Both sights require timed tickets – turn up early or late and you might be turned away – and it’s less fun visiting the first site if you know you have to hurry to make it to the second one in time.

Planning tip: Time your visit for one of the city’s great annual festivals, notably the Semana Santa (Holy Week, before Easter) and Feria de Abril.

Read more: Best Things to Do in Seville