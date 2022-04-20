La Rambla & Barri Gòtic

La Rambla, Barcelona's most famous pedestrian strip, is always a hive of activity, with buskers and peddlers, tourists and con artists (watch out!) mingling amid the crowds gracing the sunlit cafes and shops on the boulevard. The adjoining Barri Gòtic is packed with historical treasures – relics of ancient Rome, 14th-century Gothic churches and atmospheric cobblestone lanes lined with shops, bars and restaurants.

Explore La Rambla & Barri Gòtic

  • La Rambla

    La Rambla is a tree-lined boulevard featuring a wide array of architectural delights, beautifully decorated flower stalls and particularly talented (and…

  • La Catedral

    Barcelona’s central place of worship presents a magnificent image. The richly decorated main facade, dotted with gargoyles and the kinds of stone…

  • Museu d’Història de Barcelona

    One of Barcelona's most fascinating museums travels back through the centuries to the very foundations of Roman Barcino. You'll stroll over ruins of the…

  • Mercat de la Boqueria

    Barcelona's most central fresh-produce market is one of the greatest sound, smell and colour sensations in Europe. It's housed in a packed-out Modernista…

  • Museu Frederic Marès

    The wealthy Catalan sculptor, traveller and obsessive collector Frederic Marès i Deulovol (1893–1991) amassed one of the wildest collections of historical…

  • Gran Teatre del Liceu

    If you can’t catch a night at the opera, you can still take in the awe-inspiring architectural riches of one of Europe’s greatest opera houses. Opened in…

  • Palau de la Generalitat

    The early-15th-century Palau de la Generalitat opens through a monumental late-Renaissance facade with neoclassical leanings, designed by Pere Blai, but…

  • Basílica de Santa Maria del Pi

    Begun in 1320, on the site of a 10th-century Romanesque church, this striking 14th-century basilica is a classic of Catalan Gothic, with an imposing…

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout La Rambla & Barri Gòtic.

