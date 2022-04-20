La Rambla, Barcelona's most famous pedestrian strip, is always a hive of activity, with buskers and peddlers, tourists and con artists (watch out!) mingling amid the crowds gracing the sunlit cafes and shops on the boulevard. The adjoining Barri Gòtic is packed with historical treasures – relics of ancient Rome, 14th-century Gothic churches and atmospheric cobblestone lanes lined with shops, bars and restaurants.