Toledo Half-Day or Full-Day from Madrid

Leaving Madrid, relax on the 43-mile (70-kilometer) drive by luxury coach to Toledo, known as the city of three cultures, where Christians, Jews and Arabs lived together in harmony.Your guided city tour takes you along the labyrinth of laneways winding through the medieval walled town. Your tour guide will point out the city’s Arabic, Mudejar Gothic and Renaissance architecture, evidence of the city’s Roman origins, Moorish influences and Baroque grandeur as the former capital of Spain.View the medieval castle, with its storybook fortified towers, and the stunning Moorish architecture of Santa Maria La Blanca Synagogue, Europe’s oldest synagogue.Whether you’re an art lover or history buff, you’ll recognize the setting of Toledo from the majestic paintings by the 16th-century master, El Greco. Coming face to face with one of El Greco’s most impressive works, The Burial of the Count of Orgaz, in the church of St Tome is a tour highlight. The painting features portraits of 16th-century Toledo’s most important citizens, dressed in late-Renaissance fashions.Also visit the Monastery of Saint John of the Kings, built by King Ferdinand and Queen Isabella in the 15th century. Notice the courtyard cloisters and royal coats of arms in this classic example of Spanish Gothic Mudejar design. The tour then takes you to the former house and studio of a local sculptor at the Victorio Macho Museum, where you can see examples of the artist’s modern artworks and explore the lovely garden.If you choose the full-day tour, you will visit the 13th-century Cathedral of Toledo, declared a World Heritage Site and Spain’s finest example of Spanish Gothic architecture. Also enjoy a panoramic tour of Toledo that takes in all the city’s highlights, from the river to the Alcazar fort, and pay an extended visit to the cathedral. Relax with a tourist-standard lunch of vegetable stew, veal and fruit salad, or indulge in a typical Spanish lunch of tapas, roast lamb, truffle cake with ice cream, accompanied by classic Spanish wine.If you opt for the Toledo and Madrid combo tour, you'll begin the morning with a half-day highlights tour of Madrid, stopping at the Royal Palace, the Cibeles Fountain, Neptune Fountain, the Puerta de Alcalá, and the Prado Museum. You'll also stop at the famous Hard Rock Café for a complimentary drink. You'll then continue with a half-day tour of Toledo, including a visit to the Church of St. Tome, the Synagogue of Santa Maria la Blanca, and the Mosque of El Cristo de la Luz.