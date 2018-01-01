Welcome to Toledo
Toledo activities
Toledo Half-Day or Full-Day from Madrid
Leaving Madrid, relax on the 43-mile (70-kilometer) drive by luxury coach to Toledo, known as the city of three cultures, where Christians, Jews and Arabs lived together in harmony.Your guided city tour takes you along the labyrinth of laneways winding through the medieval walled town. Your tour guide will point out the city’s Arabic, Mudejar Gothic and Renaissance architecture, evidence of the city’s Roman origins, Moorish influences and Baroque grandeur as the former capital of Spain.View the medieval castle, with its storybook fortified towers, and the stunning Moorish architecture of Santa Maria La Blanca Synagogue, Europe’s oldest synagogue.Whether you’re an art lover or history buff, you’ll recognize the setting of Toledo from the majestic paintings by the 16th-century master, El Greco. Coming face to face with one of El Greco’s most impressive works, The Burial of the Count of Orgaz, in the church of St Tome is a tour highlight. The painting features portraits of 16th-century Toledo’s most important citizens, dressed in late-Renaissance fashions.Also visit the Monastery of Saint John of the Kings, built by King Ferdinand and Queen Isabella in the 15th century. Notice the courtyard cloisters and royal coats of arms in this classic example of Spanish Gothic Mudejar design. The tour then takes you to the former house and studio of a local sculptor at the Victorio Macho Museum, where you can see examples of the artist’s modern artworks and explore the lovely garden.If you choose the full-day tour, you will visit the 13th-century Cathedral of Toledo, declared a World Heritage Site and Spain’s finest example of Spanish Gothic architecture. Also enjoy a panoramic tour of Toledo that takes in all the city’s highlights, from the river to the Alcazar fort, and pay an extended visit to the cathedral. Relax with a tourist-standard lunch of vegetable stew, veal and fruit salad, or indulge in a typical Spanish lunch of tapas, roast lamb, truffle cake with ice cream, accompanied by classic Spanish wine.If you opt for the Toledo and Madrid combo tour, you'll begin the morning with a half-day highlights tour of Madrid, stopping at the Royal Palace, the Cibeles Fountain, Neptune Fountain, the Puerta de Alcalá, and the Prado Museum. You'll also stop at the famous Hard Rock Café for a complimentary drink. You'll then continue with a half-day tour of Toledo, including a visit to the Church of St. Tome, the Synagogue of Santa Maria la Blanca, and the Mosque of El Cristo de la Luz.
Toledo and Segovia Tour with Alcazar Entrance from Madrid
Start your visit in early morning at the central meeting point in Madrid, then head out to Toledo, known by many as the second Rome and declared a World Heritage Site by UNESCO. During your tour you will visit the Cathedral of Toledo, the Mirador del Valle, The Monastery of San Juan de los Reyes and Puente de San Martin. Do not miss the opportunity to explore its narrow streets, squares and gardens. Continue on to Segovia, where you will witness the aqueduct, Alcazar and the Cathedral of Segovia. The aqueduct is about 15 km long and takes the water near the actual marsh of Revega. The Azoguejo Square is the best known and best preserved area. Next is the Alcazar, one of the most distinctive castle-palaces in Spain by virtue of its shape, as it looks like the bow of a ship. Last, but not least, is the Cathedral of Segovia, a Gothic-style, Roman Catholic cathedral located in the main square of the city of Segovia.There is no doubt this is a tour where you will learn a lot about architecture and history on this Toledo and Segovia guided day tour from Madrid.
4-Day Spain Tour: Cordoba, Seville, and Granada from Madrid
Day 1: Madrid — Cordoba — Seville (D) Your tour begins with a morning departure from Madrid to Cordoba, as your luxury coach takes you through the legendary countryside depicted in Don Quixote, the Man from La Mancha. After lunch (own expense), take a tour of Cordoba to discover the city’s mix of Jewish and Arab culture. Admire Cordoba’s medieval architecture, with its whitewashed courtyards, alleys and squares. Leaving Cordoba, continue to Seville for dinner and your accommodation. Overnight: Class T: Catalonia Santa Justa or similar Class A: Melia Lebreros in Seville Day 2: Seville (B, D) After breakfast, enjoy a morning tour of the beautiful city of Seville, including the cathedral (from outside), Santa Cruz quarter and Maria Luisa Gardens. Discover the hidden secrets of this lively city built on the banks of the Guadalquivir River, with its rich Arab legacy and colorful local districts such as Triana and La Macarena. Spend the afternoon exploring Seville at your leisure, before returning to your hotel for dinner. In the evening, stroll along the riverside promenade, visit one of the city’s legendary bars or experience the drama and passion of flamenco at a Seville flamenco show (optional extra). Overnight: same as previous night Day 3: Granada — Alhambra — Generalife Gardens (B, D) After breakfast at your hotel, relax on board your luxury coach during the scenic drive along the historic Caliphate road to Granada. In this legendary city renowned for its amazing Moorish architecture, take a guided tour of the World Heritage-listed Alhambra and Generalife Gardens, one of Andalusia's special highlights. In the mosaic-tiled and landscaped gardens of the Alhambra, discover the culture and history of Spain’s Moorish rulers and admire their exotic architectural legacy. After dinner at your hotel, spend the evening at your leisure or watch a Gypsy Zambra flamenco show in Granada’s Gypsy quarter, Sacromonte (optional extra). Please note that entrance to the Alhambra depends on availability. Overnight: Class T: Hotel Los Angeles or Class A: Melia Granada Hotel or similar Day 4: Granada — Toledo — Madrid (B) Following breakfast at your hotel, enjoy a scenic coach ride to the World Heritage-listed imperial city of Toledo. Discover the city’s multicultural layering of Christian, Moorish and Jewish culture, and well-preserved medieval architecture. After lunch (own expense), take a guided walk into the past along Toledo’s cobblestone alleyways and enjoy a tour of the city’s monuments and landmarks. During the tour, hear about the work of baroque artist El Greco in Toledo, and see examples of Toledo’s signature Damasquinado metalwork, delicately etched with gold. Departing Toledo in the afternoon, relax on the return drive to Madrid, where your tour ends.
Toledo or Segovia Hot-Air Balloon with Madrid Transfer Upgrade
Start your hot-air balloon experience with a pickup from your centrally located Madrid hotel or alternatively, meet direct at the launch site – either near Toledo or Segovia depending on the option selected. On arrival at the site, watch your brightly colored balloon inflate while listening to a comprehensive safety briefing with your pilot. Then, step inside your balloon’s basket and take to the skies. Each basket comfortably holds between 10 and 16 people, so there’s plenty of room for you to sightsee as you soar gently up and away.Have your camera ready to capture panoramic views while gliding through the early morning skies. If you book the Toledo experience, have your camera ready to capture views of the historical city’s Old Town, the River Tajo and the Alcázar of Toledo. As you pass above the city, your pilot will talk to you about Toledo’s rich history and its links to El Greco, a much-lauded Spanish Renaissance painter.If you book the Segovia experience, glide over the medieval city – a UNESCO World Heritage Site – and admire sites like Segovia Aqueduct, one of the area’s best-preserved Roman monuments. Hear about the city’s impressive Gothic architecture while cruising above Segovia Cathedral and have your camera ready to capture photos of the alcázar, framed by the mountains.After an hour in the air, listen to your pilot’s instructions for a smooth landing. Once back on the ground make your way inside the on-site café to enjoy your typically lavish Spanish brunch. Meals change according to seasonality and what’s available on the day of your tour, but typical meals include slices of Iberian chorizo and sausage, cured cheeses and bread. In the winter, a warming soup is often served.Relax as you eat, and after receiving your souvenir photo, video and flight certificate, toast your group with your glass of sparkling cava; it’s the perfect way to celebrate your Spanish hot-air balloon flight! Finish your experience either at Toledo, Segovia or your Madrid hotel, depending on option selected.
Toledo Full Day Guided Tour with Traditional Lunch from Madrid
Meet up with a friendly local guide in Madrid and embark on this full-day guided tour to Toledo. Declared a UNESCO World Heritage site, Toledo is a small town full of history and charm. Begin the tour by walking to the imposing Alcazar fortress, the Cathedral, and the Santo Tomé Church. Head inside for a look at the church’s valuable sculptures, which have been preserved throughout history. Then wander through the city’s Jewish quarter, known for its tangled and steep streets. Visit the Synagogue of Santa María la Blanca, the Mirador del Valle, and the Monastery of San Juan de los Reyes before breaking for lunch. Feast on a traditional Spanish lunch at Dehesa de Majazul, a popular local restaurant. After lunch, enjoy some free time to see the streets, squares and gardens of the city on your own. The guide can provide insight on the city’s architecture and history, and the town’s winding medieval streets are made for exploring. Head back to Madrid at the end of the tour.
Toledo Sightseeing Tour with Train Transport from Madrid
Climb aboard your high-speed train at Madrid Atocha Station and embark upon your journey to the ancient and attractive city of Toledo. Enjoy the scenery during the short 30-minute journey then disembark and begin your independent exploration. Use your Toledo sightseeing pass to gain free entry to the Church of Santo Tomé, Santa Maria la Blanca Synagogue and San Juan de los Reyes Monastery. Enjoy skip-the-line admission to Primate Cathedral of Saint Mary of Toledo with your priority access pass. Gain fascinating insight into the stories that shroud the city’s most significant sites on your comprehensive city tour; climb aboard a comfortable, air-conditioned coach and visit landmarks such as the Primate Cathedral of Saint Mary of Toledo, home to a collection of artistic masterpieces that spans from the 13th-century to present day. Take advantage of your sightseeing ticket to travel between legendary landmarks like Puente de San martin and Plaza de Zocodover. Take photos at specific stops in order to ascend the Mirador El Valle (a vertiginous viewpoint of the Tagus River) and to explore the colourful Los Cigarrales neighborhood. Conclude your delightful day with a delectable 3-course meal in La Abadia, Mercado de San Agustín or El 10 de Santo Tomé restaurants; select Spanish specialties from a set menu then return to Madrid at a time convenient to you.