Museo de los Concilios y la Cultura Visigoda

Sometimes dismissively called the ‘Invisigoths’ due to the scant record of their presence, the Visigoths inhabit a little-known chapter of Spanish history sandwiched in between the Romans and Moors. Information about them is often difficult to procure until you come to Toledo, their de-facto capital in the 6th and 7th centuries. The era’s history can be partially relived at this modest museum set in the 13th-century San Román church – complete with Mudéjar-style architecture and eye-catching frescoes. Signage in Spanish only.

Explanatory boards and some interesting historical maps relate the Visigothic story and complement the rather scant exhibits. Equally compelling is the building itself with its horseshoe arches, wooden Mudéjar ceiling and blurry 15th-century Christian murals.