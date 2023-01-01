Convento de Santo Domingo El Antiguo

This wonderfully disheveled 11th-century monastery contains one of El Greco's earliest Toledo works: The Assumption of the Virgin (1679), which fills a gold-fringed altarpiece set against white walls, helped establish his reputation in Toledo. While his masterstrokes are recognisable, there's a flatness about the piece, which was made in the days before his work truly soared. Barely visible through an iron grating is the dusty crypt containing the wooden coffin of the painter himself.