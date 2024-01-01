Sinagoga de Santa María La Blanca

Toledo

The lesser of Toledo's two Mudéjar synagogues has five naves divided by rows of horseshoe and multifoil arches. Originally the upper arches opened onto rooms where women worshipped; the men were down below. You can admire stucco work and gleaming ornate capitals (but not a whole lot more).

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Toledo / Spain - 05 12 2021: Amazing view at the plaza del ayuntamiento in Toledo, Primate Cathedral of Saint Mary of Toledo main front facade, Santa Iglesia Catedral Primada de Toledo, otherwise Toledo Cathedral, a Roman Catholic church, tourist people visiting.

    Catedral de Toledo

    0.37 MILES

    Toledo's illustrious main church ranks among the top 10 cathedrals in Spain. An impressive example of medieval Gothic architecture, its enormous interior…

  • Toledo, Spain. Indoor view of Synagogue of Transito. It is a historic building famous for its rich stucco decoration.

    Sinagoga del Tránsito

    0.09 MILES

    This magnificent synagogue was built in 1355 by special permission from Pedro I. The synagogue now houses the Museo Sefardí, which provides a glimpse into…

  • The front of the Santa Cruz Museum in Toledo.

    Museo de Santa Cruz

    0.57 MILES

    It's hard to imagine that this 16th-century building was once a hospital. If only modern hospitals were equipped with the kind of ornate plateresque…

  • The El Greco Museum in Toledo, Spain.

    Museo del Greco

    0.14 MILES

    In the early 20th century, an aristocrat bought what he thought was El Greco's house and did a meritorious job of returning it to period style. He was…

  • Palacio Real

    Palacio Real

    25.62 MILES

    The Royal Palace started as one of Felipe II’s modest summer palaces but took on a life of its own as a succession of royals, inspired by the palace at…

  • Museo Sefardí

    Museo Sefardí

    0.1 MILES

    Housed in the magnificent Sinagoga del Tránsito, this museum provides a rare and important glance into erstwhile Sephardic culture in Spain. Entry is…

  • Monasterio de San Juan de los Reyes. Toledo, Castilla_La Mancha, Espana

    Monasterio San Juan de los Reyes

    0.1 MILES

    This imposing 15th-century Franciscan monastery and church was provocatively founded in the heart of the Jewish quarter by the Catholic monarchs Isabel…

  • Alcázar

    Alcázar

    0.56 MILES

    At the highest point in the city looms the foreboding Alcázar. Rebuilt under Franco, it has been reopened as a vast military museum. The usual displays of…



