The lesser of Toledo's two Mudéjar synagogues has five naves divided by rows of horseshoe and multifoil arches. Originally the upper arches opened onto rooms where women worshipped; the men were down below. You can admire stucco work and gleaming ornate capitals (but not a whole lot more).
Sinagoga de Santa María La Blanca
Toledo
Contact
Get In Touch
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
0.37 MILES
Toledo's illustrious main church ranks among the top 10 cathedrals in Spain. An impressive example of medieval Gothic architecture, its enormous interior…
0.09 MILES
This magnificent synagogue was built in 1355 by special permission from Pedro I. The synagogue now houses the Museo Sefardí, which provides a glimpse into…
0.57 MILES
It's hard to imagine that this 16th-century building was once a hospital. If only modern hospitals were equipped with the kind of ornate plateresque…
0.14 MILES
In the early 20th century, an aristocrat bought what he thought was El Greco's house and did a meritorious job of returning it to period style. He was…
25.62 MILES
The Royal Palace started as one of Felipe II’s modest summer palaces but took on a life of its own as a succession of royals, inspired by the palace at…
0.1 MILES
Housed in the magnificent Sinagoga del Tránsito, this museum provides a rare and important glance into erstwhile Sephardic culture in Spain. Entry is…
Monasterio San Juan de los Reyes
0.1 MILES
This imposing 15th-century Franciscan monastery and church was provocatively founded in the heart of the Jewish quarter by the Catholic monarchs Isabel…
0.56 MILES
At the highest point in the city looms the foreboding Alcázar. Rebuilt under Franco, it has been reopened as a vast military museum. The usual displays of…
Nearby Toledo attractions
0.09 MILES
This magnificent synagogue was built in 1355 by special permission from Pedro I. The synagogue now houses the Museo Sefardí, which provides a glimpse into…
2. Monasterio San Juan de los Reyes
0.1 MILES
This imposing 15th-century Franciscan monastery and church was provocatively founded in the heart of the Jewish quarter by the Catholic monarchs Isabel…
0.1 MILES
Housed in the magnificent Sinagoga del Tránsito, this museum provides a rare and important glance into erstwhile Sephardic culture in Spain. Entry is…
0.12 MILES
Iglesia de Santo Tomé contains El Greco’s most famous masterpiece El entierro del conde de Orgaz (The Burial of the Count of Orgaz), which is accessed by…
0.14 MILES
In the early 20th century, an aristocrat bought what he thought was El Greco's house and did a meritorious job of returning it to period style. He was…
0.2 MILES
This little-visited but intriguing church exposes multiple historical layers in true Toledan fashion. Until 1159, it was a mosque; before that, a…
7. Museo de los Concilios y la Cultura Visigoda
0.22 MILES
Sometimes dismissively called the ‘Invisigoths’ due to the scant record of their presence, the Visigoths inhabit a little-known chapter of Spanish history…
8. Convento de Santo Domingo El Antiguo
0.22 MILES
This wonderfully disheveled 11th-century monastery contains one of El Greco's earliest Toledo works: The Assumption of the Virgin (1679), which fills a…