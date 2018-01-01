Welcome to Salamanca
Madrid Hop-on Hop-off Tour
Board the open-top, double-decker bus at any of 37 stops around the city. Then, hop on and off as you wish, or remain aboard for the entire loop. The two routes interconnect, so you can switch between them — your ticket is valid on both.Follow Route 1 (Blue Route) around historical Madrid with its grand royal buildings. Hop off at the Paseo del Prado to visit the magnificent Prado; disembark to explore the Royal Palace, or sit back and admire the Belle Epoque buildings of the Gran Vía, Madrid’s main thoroughfare.Switch to Route 2 (Green Route) to focus on 19th- and 20th-century Madrid. Delve into elegant Salamanca, Madrid’s first bourgeois enclave; and travel the Paseo de la Castellana past skyscrapers, museums and the legendary Santiago Bernabéu — home to Real Madrid FC.View the Itinerary for a list of hop-on hop-off stops:
5-Night Portugal Tour from Madrid: Lisbon, Fátima
1st Day (Tue.) MADRID – AVILA – SALAMANCA - PORTODeparture from JULIÁ TRAVEL bus terminal, located in the underground parking of the Plaza de Oriente at 08:30 a.m. Drive to Avila. A city that preserves its medieval wall. Short stop to know its walled and old town. Then to Salamanca. Free time in this University City Heritage of Humanity of great architectural and artistic wealth. Departure to the Portuguese border until you reach Porto. Accommodation. 2nd Day (Wed.) PORTOBreakfast. Panoramic sightseeing tour of Porto, considered World Heritage city. We admire the Cathedral, Stock Exchange building and Santa Clara church. In the afternoon, possibility of an optional visit to a famous winery with tasting of its world-famous "port wine". Accommodation. 3rd Day (Thu.) PORTO – COIMBRA – FATIMA Breakfast. Departure to Coimbra. City seat of one of the oldest universities in Europe and the birthplace of Fado. Free time. Then to Fatima. Center of the Christian Faith and World Pilgrimage Sanctuary with its impressive Basilica and the Cova da Iria place where the Virgin Mary appeared. The Chapel of the Apparitions, heart of the sanctuary, with the tombs of the three shepherds, Lucia, Francisco and Jacinta. At night possibility to attend the procession of the candles. Accommodation. 4th Day (Fri.) FATIMA – BATALHA - NAZARE – ALCOBAÇA - LISBONBreakfast at the hotel. Departure to the Batalha Monastery, a masterpiece of Gothic and Manueline style considered a World Heritage place by UNESCO. Continue to the picturesque fishing town of Nazaré. Free time and continue to Alcobaça (World Heritage) visit the XII C. church and admire the tombs of Pedro and Inés de Castro and then to Lisbon. Accommodation. Optional night tour to attend a show of Fado, typical Portuguese song and music. 5th Day (Sat.) LISBONBreakfast at the hotel. Morning sightseeing tour of the ancient Olissipo, drive through its main squares and avenues, Belem Tower, Jeronimos Monastery, Coach Museum, Monument to the Discoverers, Marquis of Pombal Square, Liberty Avenue. Afternoon at leisure for you to catch the nostalgic corners of Alfama Quarter, the old city gathered next to its Castle, with old buildings nested in narrow twisting “Ruas” full of colour housing the genuine “tabernas” where Fado sounds as a missing past. Accommodation at the hotel. 6th Day (Sun.) LISBON – CACERES – MADRIDDeparture to Caceres considered as World Heritage place because of the city’s blend of Roman, Islamic, Northern Gothic and Italian Renaissance architecture. Walk through its Plaza Mayor and the Old Town with its famous Medieval Quarter. Continue to Madrid. END OF OUR SERVICE.
Madrid Scooter Rental
Due to the city hugeness and the countless places of interest in Madrid such as El Palacio Real, La Plaza Mayor and El Parque del Retiro, renting a scooter with Cooltra is the best option to move around and enjoy the city with a total freedom. Besides, with a scooter, you will have the flexibility to park wherever you want and drive around avoiding the traffic jams of this busy city. Moreover, our team is always happy to give you advice to help you enjoying your holidays to the fullest, and our suggestions if you are looking for the best activities in the capital.
SPAIN, PORTUGAL & MOROCCO
Spain, Portugal & Morocco Day 1. MADRID - SALAMANCA - PORTO (Sunday) Departure from our bus terminal at 08:00 a.m. to begin our journey to Salamanca. Brief stop to walk though this monumental city and its famous Plaza Mayor. . Dinner and accommodations. Day 2. PORTO - COIMBRA - FATIMA (Monday) Breakfast. Morning city sightseeing tour. In the afternoon continuation to Fatima. Dinner and accommodations. Day 3. FATIMA - LISBON (Tuesday) Breakfast..In the afternoon departure to Lisbon. Arrival to Lisbon and accommodations. Day 4. LISBON (Wednesday) Breakfast and accommodations. Morning city sightseeing tour. Day 5. LISBON - CACERES - SEVILLE (Thursday) Breakfast. Departure to Cacere. Lunch at your own. . Dinner and accommodations. Day 6. SEVILLE (Friday) Half board in the hotel. Morning city tour. Day 7. SEVILLE - RONDA - COSTA DEL SOL (Saturday) Breakfast. Then departure to Ronda. Dinner and accommodations. Day 8. COSTA DEL SOL - FEZ (Sunday) Breakfast. Departure to Tarifa. Boarding the ferry to Tangier. And continuation towards Fez via Larache. Dinner and accommodation Day 9. FEZ (Monday) Breakfast. Complete visit of the city. Tour of the most emblematic places, the exteriors of the Royal Palace and its 7 doors, the Jewish quarter and the fort with the best view of Fez el Bali, and a visit to the Medina. Dinner and accommodation. Day 10. FEZ - RABAT - MARRAKECH (Tuesday) Breakfast. Departure to Rabat. City tour, visiting the outer doors of the Royal Palace, the Mausoleum of Mohamed V and the Hassan Tower. Continue to Marrakech. Arrival, dinner and accommodation. Day 11. MARRAKECH (Wednesday) Breakfast. Visit of the city, called “pearl of the South”. We will start in the grand “Jardines de la Menara”. We will visit the exterior of the minaret of the Koutoubia, the Bahia Palace and we will finish in the plaza de Jmaa el Fnaa, with access to the souks and the medina. Dinner and accommodation. Day 12. MARRAKECH (Thursday) Breakfast. Day off. Day 13. MARRAKECH - CASABLANCA (Friday) Breakfast. Departure to Casablanca. Overview of the exteriors of the Hassan II Mosque, Boulevard de la Corniche or United Nations Square. Dinner and accommodation. Day 14. CASABLANCA - TANGIER - COSTA DEL SOL (Saturday) Breakfast. Departure to Tangier. En route, visit to the city of Asilah. Free time. Arrival in Tangier and transfer to the port to take the ferry to Tarifa. Continuation to Costa del Sol. Dinner and accommodation. Day 15. COSTA DEL SOL - GRANADA (Sunday) Breakfast. Departure to Granada. Sightseeing tour including the impressive Alhambra with its beautiful Nazari Palace and the Generalife. Dinner and accommodations. Day 16. GRANADA - TOLEDO - MADRID (Monday) Breakfast and departure towards the Imperial City of Toledo, full of history and monuments. Lunch and city sightseeing throughout its narrow streets and alleys. Arrival and end of the services.
Castilla & Portugal, 6 days from Madrid
1st. Day (Saturday) MADRID-AVILA-SALAMANCAPORTO (568 kms) Departure from our bus terminal at 8:00 a.m. to Avila, castilian city which preserves its medieval wall. Free time to admire the walled city and old quarter and continuation to Salamanca. Time at leisure to walk through this monumental city and its famous Plaza Mayor. Departure to the Portuguese border to continue towards Porto. Dinner and accommodations. 2nd. Day (Sunday) PORTO Breakfast. Porto is considered as World Heritage city. Panoramic tour to admire the Cathedral, the Stock Exchange building, St. Clara church... we will finalize at a local winecellar to enjoy a tasting of the famous “Port wine”. Dinner and accommodation. 3rd. Day (Monday) PORTO-COIMBRA (120 kms) Breakfast. Departure to Coimbra, site of one of the oldest universities in Europe and birthplace of the Fado, the music of Portugal. Time at leisure. Dinner and accommodation. 4th. Day (Tuesday) COIMBRA-FATIMA-LISBON (222 kms) Breakfast. Departure to Fatima, important pilgrimage centre. Free time to visit the Shrine and afterwards continuation to Lisbon, the capital of Portugal located at the mouth of the river Tagus. Accommodation. Optional night tour to attend a show of Fado, typical Portuguese songs and music. 5th. Day (Wednesday) LISBON Breakfast and accommodation. Morning city sightseeing tour: old Alfama Quarter, Tower of Belem, Monastery of Los Jeronimos, etc. Afternoon at leisure. Optional tour to Sintra, Cascais and Estoril. 6th. Day (Thursday) LISBON-CACERES-MADRID (613 kms) Breakfast. Departure to the border with Spain and continuation to Caceres. Time at leisure to know its Plaza Mayor and to walk through the old city and its famous medieval quarter, very well preserved and considered as World Heritage place. Lunch at your own. Continuation to Madrid. Arrival and end of our services.
Salamanca Walking Tour
Under the superstition of a whimsical frog, countless illusions have gone through the streets of Salamanca, the cradle of the oldest University in Spain. Salamanca, an entertaining and cultured city, tell us its history with the magnetism of a hilarious tale of love between reality and legendIn this tour we visit the main sightseeing places in the city, including: University Area, Bridge Ramos del Manzano, Roman Bridge. Monumental Centre of historical memory, Casa Lis Museum ArtNoveau. Cathedral Museum, Medieval Towers, Old Cathedral, New Cathedral. Historic building of the University, College of Anaya, Church and Tower of Clergy, Pontifical University. House of shells, Church of San Martin, Main Square, Old Market, Saina Palace, Orellana Palace, Clavero Tower, Convent of las Dueñas. Lastly: Monterrey Palace, Fonseca College and Cultural Center, San Blas Auditorium, Orchard of Calixto and Melibea, Mill Museum.