Just down the hill from the cathedral, the lordly Dominican Convento de San Esteban's church has an extraordinary altar-like facade, with the stoning of San Esteban (St Stephen) as its central motif. Inside is a well-presented museum dedicated to the Dominicans, a splendid Gothic-Renaissance cloister and an elaborate church built in the form of a Latin cross and adorned by an overwhelming 17th-century altar by José Churriguera.

You can now also climb to the terrace directly above the facade, worth doing for the fine Salamanca views. The climb is open at 11.30am, noon, 12.30pm, 7pm and 7.30pm Tuesday to Saturday, 10.30am, 11am and 11.30am on Sundays from April to October, with shorter hours the rest of the year.