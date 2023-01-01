Museo de la Industria Chacinera

Despite the rather functional name, this interactive museum is dedicated to jamón and nothing but. In the first room, videos demonstrate the production of jamón and the other embutidos (cured meats) for which Guijuelo is famous. The second room covers the special cerdos ibéricos (Iberian pigs) that form the centrepiece of this industry. The third and final room, which is not for the squeamish, is devoted to the ritual of matanza (the slaughter). Displays and videos are in Spanish only.

The museum is excellent, but it lacks the sensory appeal of the visits to the jamón factories around town, where you get to try samples and inhale the strong smell of jamóns by the thousands.