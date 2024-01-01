Museo de la Moto Clásica

Extremadura

Set in distinctive conical-roofed buildings 200m north of the river, this museum offers great views and an eclectic collection of classic 20th-century European and American motorcycles and cars. It also has horse-drawn carriages and even prams, though some pieces have been removed to a display in Mérida.

