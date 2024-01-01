Set in distinctive conical-roofed buildings 200m north of the river, this museum offers great views and an eclectic collection of classic 20th-century European and American motorcycles and cars. It also has horse-drawn carriages and even prams, though some pieces have been removed to a display in Mérida.
Museo de la Moto Clásica
Extremadura
12.91 MILES
In a lovely shady setting 1.5km northwest of Cuacos de Yuste, this monastery is where Carlos I of Spain (Charles I; also known as Carlos V of Austria)…
13.27 MILES
About 25km west of Hervás, the ghost village of Granadilla is a beguiling reminder of how Extremadura's villages must have looked before modernisation…
21.31 MILES
Plasencia’s magnificent cathedral is two-in-one. The 16th-century Catedral Nueva is a Gothic-Renaissance blend with a handsome plateresque facade, a…
Museo de la Industria Chacinera
21.71 MILES
Despite the rather functional name, this interactive museum is dedicated to jamón and nothing but. In the first room, videos demonstrate the production of…
15.1 MILES
Unearthed in 1929, the fascinating, substantial remains of the once-splendid Roman city of Cáparra mostly date to around the 1st century. Initially…
0.37 MILES
Within an impressive 18th-century mansion, the Museo Pérez Comendador-Leroux houses works by Hervás-born, 20th-century sculptor Enrique Pérez Comendador…
0.26 MILES
Hervás houses Extremadura's best surviving barrio judío (Jewish quarter), whose narrow streets extend down to the river. This neighbourhood thrived until…
20.03 MILES
This excellent little boutique winery produces some lovely reds and an intriguing white. With prior notice, it opens for tastings and for tours of the…
