Yacimiento Romano de Cáparra

Unearthed in 1929, the fascinating, substantial remains of the once-splendid Roman city of Cáparra mostly date to around the 1st century. Initially favoured for its strategic location on the Vía de la Plata, the city fell into decay in the 4th century and was eventually deserted. Wander the 14-hectare site to spot its crumbled walls, gates, forum, thermal baths and amphitheatre. Most impressive of all is the wonderfully preserved, late-1st-century Arco de Cáparra, a four-arch granite gateway.

To get here, take exit 455 off the A66 (24km southwest of Hervás or 16km northeast of Plasencia) and drive 5.5km west.