Coria's primarily Gothic cathedral has intricate plateresque decoration around its main, north portal. It occupies a well-used sacred site: there was a Visigothic cathedral here, then the main mosque, then a Romanesque cathedral before this one was built, between the late 15th and 18th centuries. The interior highlights are a high sober 18th-century gold altarpiece and a Mudéjar-style choir.

It also hosts what is claimed to be the tablecloth from Christ's Last Supper.