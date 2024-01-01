Museo de la Cárcel Real

Once the town prison, this 17th-century building houses Coria's tiny two-storey archaeological museum, with artefacts dating from prehistoric to medieval times. Step inside the dark, poky celda del castigo (punishment cell), then see how the cushy 1st-floor cells differed from the plebs' prison below.
