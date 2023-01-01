Catedral de Plasencia

Plasencia’s magnificent cathedral is two-in-one. The 16th-century Catedral Nueva is a Gothic-Renaissance blend with a handsome plateresque facade, a soaring 17th-century retablo (altarpiece) and intricate walnut-carved choir stalls featuring seats dedicated to the Reyes Católicos (Catholic Monarchs). Within the Romanesque Catedral Vieja are 13th-century cloisters surrounding a fountain and lemon trees. The octagonal Capilla de San Pablo has a dramatic 1569 Caravaggio painting of John the Baptist, a religious museum and an arched Romanesque doorway.