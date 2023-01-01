Museo Pérez Comendador-Leroux

Within an impressive 18th-century mansion, the Museo Pérez Com­endador-Leroux houses works by Hervás-born, 20th-century sculptor Enrique Pérez Comendador and his wife, the French painter Magdalena Leroux. Among 650 pieces on display are Leroux's colourful Rome-focused watercolours, plus sculptures of Leroux and a series of extremeño conquistadors by Comendador and early versions of his statue of San Pedro de Alcántara displayed at Concatedral de Santa María in Cáceres.