4-Day Spain Tour: Cordoba, Seville, and Granada from Madrid
Day 1: Madrid — Cordoba — Seville (D) Your tour begins with a morning departure from Madrid to Cordoba, as your luxury coach takes you through the legendary countryside depicted in Don Quixote, the Man from La Mancha. After lunch (own expense), take a tour of Cordoba to discover the city’s mix of Jewish and Arab culture. Admire Cordoba’s medieval architecture, with its whitewashed courtyards, alleys and squares. Leaving Cordoba, continue to Seville for dinner and your accommodation. Overnight: Class T: Catalonia Santa Justa or similar Class A: Melia Lebreros in Seville Day 2: Seville (B, D) After breakfast, enjoy a morning tour of the beautiful city of Seville, including the cathedral (from outside), Santa Cruz quarter and Maria Luisa Gardens. Discover the hidden secrets of this lively city built on the banks of the Guadalquivir River, with its rich Arab legacy and colorful local districts such as Triana and La Macarena. Spend the afternoon exploring Seville at your leisure, before returning to your hotel for dinner. In the evening, stroll along the riverside promenade, visit one of the city’s legendary bars or experience the drama and passion of flamenco at a Seville flamenco show (optional extra). Overnight: same as previous night Day 3: Granada — Alhambra — Generalife Gardens (B, D) After breakfast at your hotel, relax on board your luxury coach during the scenic drive along the historic Caliphate road to Granada. In this legendary city renowned for its amazing Moorish architecture, take a guided tour of the World Heritage-listed Alhambra and Generalife Gardens, one of Andalusia's special highlights. In the mosaic-tiled and landscaped gardens of the Alhambra, discover the culture and history of Spain’s Moorish rulers and admire their exotic architectural legacy. After dinner at your hotel, spend the evening at your leisure or watch a Gypsy Zambra flamenco show in Granada’s Gypsy quarter, Sacromonte (optional extra). Please note that entrance to the Alhambra depends on availability. Overnight: Class T: Hotel Los Angeles or Class A: Melia Granada Hotel or similar Day 4: Granada — Toledo — Madrid (B) Following breakfast at your hotel, enjoy a scenic coach ride to the World Heritage-listed imperial city of Toledo. Discover the city’s multicultural layering of Christian, Moorish and Jewish culture, and well-preserved medieval architecture. After lunch (own expense), take a guided walk into the past along Toledo’s cobblestone alleyways and enjoy a tour of the city’s monuments and landmarks. During the tour, hear about the work of baroque artist El Greco in Toledo, and see examples of Toledo’s signature Damasquinado metalwork, delicately etched with gold. Departing Toledo in the afternoon, relax on the return drive to Madrid, where your tour ends.
Cordoba Day Trip from Seville
Board an air-conditioned coach outside your Seville hotel in the morning for your day trip to Cordoba, located about 1.5 hours away. The capital of the Cordoba province, this intriguing Andalusian city is a captivating mix of Christian, Muslim and Jewish history, culture and architecture, noticeable as soon as you step foot in the historic city center.Following your guide, relish in Cordoba’s architectural wonders and compact cobblestone lanes lined with flowering balconies, old bodegas, boisterous bars and artisan craft shops. Delve into the city’s history, starting in the 10th century, when Cordoba was the world’s most populous city — or so experts think. In the centuries that ensued, the predominately Muslim society became the intellectual center of Europe, noted for its tolerance toward its Christian and Jewish minorities. Today Cordoba is a UNESCO World Heritage site, and its pulsing epicenter remains the second-largest old town in Europe. Visit the Alcázar de los Reyes Cristianos, a medieval palace-fortress of the Christian kings filled with beautiful gardens, fountains and striking architecture. Then enter Cordoba’s most important monument, the Mezquita (aka the Mosque-Cathedral of Cordoba), a symbol of the many religious changes the city has undergone over the centuries. Originally a Catholic church, it was converted into an Islamic mosque in the Middle Ages, then back into a church after the Reconquista. With its otherworldly architecture, the Mezquita is considered one of the most accomplished Moorish monuments in the world. Notice the mix of stately Roman columns, Baroque and Renaissance frescoes and Moorish tiles and arches as you stroll the interior.Next, head over to the old Jewish quarter (Juderia), whose streets stretch out like capillaries and emerge onto tucked-away courtyards buzzing with locals enjoying post-siesta tapas. Listen as your guide points out the distinctly Moorish flair to these medieval alleys, reminiscent of the Jews' prosperity under the Caliphate of Cordoba. Here you'll visit the Cordoba Synagogue, one of the few synagogues existing today in Spain, built in 1315 in Mudéjar style.Before leaving Cordoba, walk down the tiny Calleja de las Flores alleyway, one of the most popular streets in the city. Look back to see the Mezquita's tower peaking between the corridor — Cordoba’s most iconic sight. Then hop back in the coach for the 1.5-hour drive back to Seville.
Spain 5-Day from Madrid: Seville, Cordoba, Toledo, Granada
Visit Andalusia's most popular sights in Seville, Cordoba, Toledo and Granada on this 5-day Andalusian excursion. Stay in a standard- or superior-grade hotel in Seville, the Costa del Sol and Granada, and take guided tours of the fabled cities of Seville, Cordoba, Toledo and Granada.See the Itinerary below for details on each day of the tour.Please note that the visit to the Alhambra is dependent on availability.
Cordoba from Seville with Skip-the-Line at Mosque–Cathedral
After hotel pickup, begin your journey with a scenic 1.5-hour drive to Cordoba, where you’ll discover the city’s cultural, historical and religious legacy on a visit to the UNESCO World Heritage-listed Mosque-Cathedral of Cordoba with your guide. Learn how this is considered one of the most important monuments in Islam, and see its shimmering golden mosaics and an endless row of striped arches.With your skip-the-line ticket, continue to the Christian Kings Alcazar in the Jewish Quarter, with its narrow streets lined with flowers and white-washed houses. Visit Cordoba Synagogue; see the Alcazar fortress of King Don Pedro, built by the Moors in the 14th century; and walk along the lovely Calle de las Flores, which still upholds Cordoba’s traditional way of life from long ago. Then, your guide will bring you to the city center, where you’ll have free time to shop and enjoy a Spanish meal (own expense). On the way back to your hotel, stop at a nice break area to enjoy some coffee and other refreshments (own expense). Optional Carmona Tour: You have the option to take a walking tour of the beautiful city of Carmona, located strategically on a hill offering breathtaking panoramic views. Follow your guide through charming streets to several important monuments, like the convent of La Madre de Dios and Las Descalzas. End your tour by catching gorgeous views of the city.
Cordoba Full Day Trip with Mosque Entrance from Malaga
Depart from Malaga through the Antequera Road, and relax on a comfortable air-conditioned coach. When you arrive in Cordoba, take in views of the city on a panoramic sightseeing tour of the Roman Bridge, Jewish Quarter, Synagogue and the Great Mosque of Cordoba. A tour of the impressive Moorish part of Cordoba will provide you with insights into Andalusia's past.Continue with a guided tour of the Jewish Quarter, walking along a network of streets, alleys, squares and whitewashed courtyards, reflecting the importance of the city in the medieval period. You’ll also see the Synagogue and the Roman Bridge.Next, sample Spanish food during free time for lunch at a local restaurant (own expense), followed by a sightseeing tour of the typical Andalusian patios (courtyards) and gardens of Cordoba.Relax on your comfortable coach and enjoy views of Cordoba on your way back to Malaga.
4-Night Cordoba, Seville, Ronda, Marbella, Granada from Madrid
Day 1 Madrid-Cordoba-Seville Depart from the VPT Terminal to leave to La Mancha, then to head to Cordoba. The city tour will include a visit inside the famous Mosque / Cathedral,and the Jewish Quarter. Afterwards, you will trek to Seville where you will enjoy dinner and overnight stay. (This tour has the option of visiting Caceres, instead of Cordoba on Day 1) Day 2 Seville In the morning, we will begin with a tour of the city, including the Park of Maria Luisa, Plaza España, the outside the imposing Cathedral, and the Giralda. After a walk through the typical Santa Cruz quarter, you have the rest of the afternoon to spend at your leisure. We recommend to as an option, extend this visit to see the Alcazar. Day 3 Seville-Ronda-Marbella Breakfast will be provided prior to our departure to the Route of the Andalusian White Towns and Ronda. You are given free time in this beautiful Andalusian city and afterwards, you will continue to Costa del Sol. Enjoy dinner and overnight stay in Marbella. Day 4 Marbella - Granada After breakfast, we will head along the coast to Granada. Upon arrival, visit the impressive monuments at the Alhambra with its beautiful Nazari Palaces, and the gardens of Generalife. Enjoy dinner and overnight. In the evening, you have the option to visit the caves of Sacromonte for the Zambra Flamenco Show. Day 5 Granada-Toledo-Madrid Enjoy breakfast, then depart towards the Imperial City of Toledo, to experience its history as the city of the three cultures, where Christians, Jews and Muslims lived in peace and harmony. Stop for lunch and do some city sightseeing throughout its narrow streets and monuments. Afterwards, head back to Madrid.