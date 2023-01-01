Baños del Alcázar Califal

The bathhouse of the 10th-century caliphs, part of the Moorish Alcázar complex that was later replaced by the Alcázar de los Reyes Cristianos, is the most impressive of the few Arab bathhouses that survive from the 600 that Moorish Córdoba boasted. With the typical arrangement of cold, warm and hot rooms, the now-underground complex has been partly restored to its original appearance with horseshoe arches, elegant pillars and star-shaped skylights.

You can also see remains of the underfloor heating system.