Patios de San Basilio

Córdoba

You can visit this group of three interesting and well-tended Cordoban patios in the Alcázar Viejo area, about 400m southwest of the Mezquita, most of the year round. Tickets are sold at the first house on the route, Calle Martín de Roa 2, and at Calle Caballerizas Reales 4, nearby. The patios are also open two or three varying afternoons from mid-September to June.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Cordoba, Spain. Interior of the mosque.

    Mezquita

    0.26 MILES

    It’s impossible to overemphasise the beauty of Córdoba’s great mosque, with its remarkably serene (despite tourist crowds) and spacious interior. One of…

  • The Palacio de Benamejí hosts the Museo Histórico Municipal de Écija.

    Museo Histórico Municipal

    28.37 MILES

    Écija's history museum, housed in the 18th-century Palacio de Benamejí, is an authentic gem. It has rooms dedicated to the area's prehistory and…

  • Courtyard garden of Viana Palace in Cordoba, Andalusia. Built in XV century. Viana Palace is a tourist attraction known for its 12 magnificent patios and gardens.

    Palacio de Viana

    0.95 MILES

    A stunning Renaissance palace with 12 beautiful, plant-filled patios, the Viana Palace is a particular delight to visit in spring. Occupied by the…

  • Ruins of medieval Arabic palace with columns and arched doors. Cordoba Medina Azahara.

    Medina Azahara

    4.63 MILES

    Eight kilometres west of Córdoba stands what's left of Medina Azahara, the sumptuous palace-city built by Caliph Abd ar-Rahman III in the 10th century…

  • Medieval 'Alcazar de los Reyes Cristianos'

    Alcázar de los Reyes Cristianos

    0.11 MILES

    Built under Castilian rule in the 13th and 14th centuries on the remains of a Moorish predecessor, this fort-cum-palace was where the Catholic Monarchs,…

  • The yard (pacio) of Centro de Flamenco Fosforito or Musuem of Flamenco.

    Centro Flamenco Fosforito

    0.54 MILES

    Possibly the best flamenco museum in Andalucía, the Fosforito centre has exhibits, film and information panels in English and Spanish telling you the…

  • White arches at Ancient Sinagoga de Santa Maria La Blanca, Synagogue in the historical center of Toledo, Spain. Erected in 1180 and is considered the oldest synagogue building in Europe still standing.

    Sinagoga

    0.2 MILES

    Constructed in 1315, this small, probably private or family synagogue is one of the best-surviving testaments to the Jewish presence in medieval Andalucía…

  • House of Sefarad Courtyard at Jewish Quarter (Juderia) - Cordoba, Andalusia, Spain.

    Casa de Sefarad

    0.21 MILES

    In the heart of the Judería, and once connected by tunnel to the synagogue, the Casa de Sefarad is an interesting museum devoted to the Sephardic (Iberian…

View more attractions

Nearby Córdoba attractions

1. Caballerizas Reales

0.03 MILES

These elegant stables were built on orders of King Felipe II in 1570 as a centre for developing the tall Spanish thoroughbred warhorse (caballo andaluz)…

2. Baños del Alcázar Califal

0.09 MILES

The bathhouse of the 10th-century caliphs, part of the Moorish Alcázar complex that was later replaced by the Alcázar de los Reyes Cristianos, is the most…

3. Alcázar de los Reyes Cristianos

0.11 MILES

Built under Castilian rule in the 13th and 14th centuries on the remains of a Moorish predecessor, this fort-cum-palace was where the Catholic Monarchs,…

5. Noria de la Albolafia

0.18 MILES

This ancient, much-restored water wheel on the edge of the Río Guadalquivir was originally built by emir Abd ar-Rahman II in the 9th century to send water…

6. Sinagoga

0.2 MILES

Constructed in 1315, this small, probably private or family synagogue is one of the best-surviving testaments to the Jewish presence in medieval Andalucía…

7. Casa de Sefarad

0.21 MILES

In the heart of the Judería, and once connected by tunnel to the synagogue, the Casa de Sefarad is an interesting museum devoted to the Sephardic (Iberian…

8. Casa Andalusí

0.22 MILES

The Casa Andalusí is a restored 12th-century house that attempts to recreate an ambience of caliphal times. It has a tinkling fountain in the patio and a…