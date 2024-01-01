Patios de San Basilio

You can visit this group of three interesting and well-tended Cordoban patios in the Alcázar Viejo area, about 400m southwest of the Mezquita, most of the year round. Tickets are sold at the first house on the route, Calle Martín de Roa 2, and at Calle Caballerizas Reales 4, nearby. The patios are also open two or three varying afternoons from mid-September to June.