One building alone is reason enough to put Córdoba high on your itinerary: the mesmerising multiarched Mezquita. One of the world's greatest Islamic buildings, the Mezquita is a symbol of the worldly, sophisticated culture that flourished here more than a millennium ago when Córdoba was capital of Islamic Spain and western Europe's biggest, most cultured city. But today's Córdoba is much more than the Mezquita. With a lot to see and do, some charming accommodation, and excellent restaurants and bars, it merits far more than the fleeting visit many travellers give it. Córdoba's real charms unfold as you explore the winding, stone-paved lanes of the medieval city to the west, north and east of the gaudy touristic area immediately around the Mezquita, wandering between wrought-iron balconies and lamps, potted plants, overhanging trees, golden-stone buildings and verdant interior patios, emerging every few minutes on yet another quaint little hidden plaza.

  • Cordoba, Spain. Interior of the mosque.

    Mezquita

    Córdoba

    It’s impossible to overemphasise the beauty of Córdoba’s great mosque, with its remarkably serene (despite tourist crowds) and spacious interior. One of…

  • Ruins of medieval Arabic palace with columns and arched doors. Cordoba Medina Azahara.

    Medina Azahara

    Córdoba

    Eight kilometres west of Córdoba stands what's left of Medina Azahara, the sumptuous palace-city built by Caliph Abd ar-Rahman III in the 10th century…

  • Medieval 'Alcazar de los Reyes Cristianos'

    Alcázar de los Reyes Cristianos

    Córdoba

    Built under Castilian rule in the 13th and 14th centuries on the remains of a Moorish predecessor, this fort-cum-palace was where the Catholic Monarchs,…

  • The yard (pacio) of Centro de Flamenco Fosforito or Musuem of Flamenco.

    Centro Flamenco Fosforito

    Córdoba

    Possibly the best flamenco museum in Andalucía, the Fosforito centre has exhibits, film and information panels in English and Spanish telling you the…

  • Courtyard garden of Viana Palace in Cordoba, Andalusia. Built in XV century. Viana Palace is a tourist attraction known for its 12 magnificent patios and gardens.

    Palacio de Viana

    Córdoba

    A stunning Renaissance palace with 12 beautiful, plant-filled patios, the Viana Palace is a particular delight to visit in spring. Occupied by the…

  • White arches at Ancient Sinagoga de Santa Maria La Blanca, Synagogue in the historical center of Toledo, Spain. Erected in 1180 and is considered the oldest synagogue building in Europe still standing.

    Sinagoga

    Córdoba

    Constructed in 1315, this small, probably private or family synagogue is one of the best-surviving testaments to the Jewish presence in medieval Andalucía…

  • House of Sefarad Courtyard at Jewish Quarter (Juderia) - Cordoba, Andalusia, Spain.

    Casa de Sefarad

    Córdoba

    In the heart of the Judería, and once connected by tunnel to the synagogue, the Casa de Sefarad is an interesting museum devoted to the Sephardic (Iberian…

  • Baños del Alcázar Califal

    Baños del Alcázar Califal

    Córdoba

    The bathhouse of the 10th-century caliphs, part of the Moorish Alcázar complex that was later replaced by the Alcázar de los Reyes Cristianos, is the most…

Activities

The 15 best things to do in Cordoba, Spain

Feb 5, 2025 • 11 min read

Activities

The 15 best things to do in Cordoba, Spain

Feb 5, 2025 • 11 min read

