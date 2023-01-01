Centro Flamenco Fosforito

Possibly the best flamenco museum in Andalucía, the Fosforito centre has exhibits, film and information panels in English and Spanish telling you the history of the guitar and all the flamenco greats. Touch-screen videos demonstrate the important techniques of flamenco song, guitar, dance and percussion – you can test your skill at beating out the compás (rhythm) of different palos (song forms). Regular free live flamenco performances are held here, too, often at noon on Sunday (see the website).

The museum benefits from a fantastic location inside the Posada del Potro, a legendary inn that played a part in Don Quijote, where Cervantes described it as a 'den of thieves'. The famous square it stands on, once a horse market, features a lovely 16th-century stone fountain topped by a rearing potro (colt).