Casa Ramón García Romero

Córdoba

A display of beautiful embossed leather work (one of Córdoba's traditional crafts), reviving techniques used by 10th-century Umayyad artisans.

  • Cordoba, Spain. Interior of the mosque.

    Mezquita

    0.14 MILES

    It’s impossible to overemphasise the beauty of Córdoba’s great mosque, with its remarkably serene (despite tourist crowds) and spacious interior. One of…

  • The Palacio de Benamejí hosts the Museo Histórico Municipal de Écija.

    Museo Histórico Municipal

    28.69 MILES

    Écija's history museum, housed in the 18th-century Palacio de Benamejí, is an authentic gem. It has rooms dedicated to the area's prehistory and…

  • Courtyard garden of Viana Palace in Cordoba, Andalusia. Built in XV century. Viana Palace is a tourist attraction known for its 12 magnificent patios and gardens.

    Palacio de Viana

    0.64 MILES

    A stunning Renaissance palace with 12 beautiful, plant-filled patios, the Viana Palace is a particular delight to visit in spring. Occupied by the…

  • Ruins of medieval Arabic palace with columns and arched doors. Cordoba Medina Azahara.

    Medina Azahara

    4.77 MILES

    Eight kilometres west of Córdoba stands what's left of Medina Azahara, the sumptuous palace-city built by Caliph Abd ar-Rahman III in the 10th century…

  • Medieval 'Alcazar de los Reyes Cristianos'

    Alcázar de los Reyes Cristianos

    0.28 MILES

    Built under Castilian rule in the 13th and 14th centuries on the remains of a Moorish predecessor, this fort-cum-palace was where the Catholic Monarchs,…

  • The yard (pacio) of Centro de Flamenco Fosforito or Musuem of Flamenco.

    Centro Flamenco Fosforito

    0.29 MILES

    Possibly the best flamenco museum in Andalucía, the Fosforito centre has exhibits, film and information panels in English and Spanish telling you the…

  • White arches at Ancient Sinagoga de Santa Maria La Blanca, Synagogue in the historical center of Toledo, Spain. Erected in 1180 and is considered the oldest synagogue building in Europe still standing.

    Sinagoga

    0.18 MILES

    Constructed in 1315, this small, probably private or family synagogue is one of the best-surviving testaments to the Jewish presence in medieval Andalucía…

  • House of Sefarad Courtyard at Jewish Quarter (Juderia) - Cordoba, Andalusia, Spain.

    Casa de Sefarad

    0.17 MILES

    In the heart of the Judería, and once connected by tunnel to the synagogue, the Casa de Sefarad is an interesting museum devoted to the Sephardic (Iberian…

