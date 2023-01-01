Caballerizas Reales

These elegant stables were built on orders of King Felipe II in 1570 as a centre for developing the tall Spanish thoroughbred warhorse (caballo andaluz). The centre still breeds these fine horses (47 are here today) and trains horses and riders in equestrian disciplines. You can watch training during the daily opening times from Tuesday to Sunday (from 11am in the mornings), or attend the one-hour show that impressively combines horse and rider skills with flamenco dance and music.