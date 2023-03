The extraordinary Ciudad Encantada, surrounded by pine woods, has limestone rocks which have been eroded into fantastical shapes by nature – you'll get a taste of it around Cuenca. The shaded 40-minute circuit around the open-air rock museum is great for breaking up a car journey. It’s crowded on weekends.

To reach here head north out of Cuenca on the CM2105 then CM2104 for around 27km; Ciudad Encantada is well signposted.