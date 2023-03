This huge modern-art gallery in the labyrinthine ex–Convento de las Carmelitas is a typical Cuenca synthesis of old and new. Stuffed with exhibits that may perplex, inspire and amuse, it is large, but crammed. Antonio Saura, Manolo Millares and Lucebert are well represented, as are plenty of other 1950s and '60s-era artists. Included in the collection are two minor works by the American pop artist Andy Warhol.