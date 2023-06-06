Cuenca

Cuenca

Getty Images/Flickr RF

Overview

A World Heritage Site, Cuenca is one of Spain's most memorable cities, its old centre a stage set of evocative medieval buildings, many painted in bright colours, stacked on a steep promontory at the meeting of two deep river gorges. Narrow meandering streets separate tall houses with wooden balconies that literally jut out over the sheer cliffs. Yet, despite its age and Unesco listing, Cuenca has somewhat ironically established itself as a vortex of abstract modern art. Two of its most iconic buildings – including one of the famed casas colgadas (hanging houses) – have transformed their interiors into modern galleries. It’s a theme continued in many of the town’s hotels, museums and restaurants.

Attractions

  • The Casas Colgadas, Hanging Houses in the medieval town of Cuenca, Castilla La Mancha, Spain.

    Casas Colgadas

    Cuenca

    The most striking element of medieval Cuenca, the casas colgadas (hanging houses) jut out precariously over the steep defile of Río Huécar. Dating from…

  • Museo de Arte Abstracto Español

    Museo de Arte Abstracto Español

    Cuenca

    From the outside, they look as if they’ve been sawn off from some high-altitude Tibetan temple, but, from the inside, Cuenca’s famous casas colgadas …

  • The cathedral of Cuenca, Spain.

    Catedral de Cuenca

    Cuenca

    Luring visitors in with its impressive old-looking facade (it was actually cleverly rebuilt in neo-Gothic style in 1902), Cuneca’s cathedral is well worth…

  • Museo de Cuenca

    Museo de Cuenca

    Cuenca

    The city’s history museum is comprehensive, but heavily weighted towards the pre-medieval age. The story kicks off in the Bronze Age, but the real scoop…

  • Fundación Antonio Pérez

    Fundación Antonio Pérez

    Cuenca

    This huge modern-art gallery in the labyrinthine ex–Convento de las Carmelitas is a typical Cuenca synthesis of old and new. Stuffed with exhibits that…

  • Túnel Calderón de la Barca

    Túnel Calderón de la Barca

    Cuenca

    A mole hill of tunnels lies under Cuenca's old town. Over time they have served multiple purposes as aqueducts, crypts and, most recently, air-raid…

  • Museo de la Semana Santa

    Museo de la Semana Santa

    Cuenca

    This museum is the next best thing to experiencing one of Spain's most spine-tingling Semana Santa parades first­hand. Spread over two floors, the…

Articles

May 17, 2024: In the afternoon, we traveled to the Walled City of Cuenca, which is a UNESCO site. We met our tour guide, Diego Alvarez Martinez, at the Parador de Cuenca. We walked across the San Pablo Bridge to the walled city. Once across the bridge, we come upon the famous Hanging Houses of Cuenca. There used to be many of these hanging houses, but now, only three remain. We then walk over to the Cathedral of Cueca, which is notable for its Gothic, Romanesque, and Neo-Gothic architecture. From there, we visit the Mangana Tower and the Cerro del Socorro for views of the town. The Cerro is on the top of the Hoz del Huécar and there lies a large statue of the Sacred Heart of Jesus. Spain Marketing 1379722

Attraction

Architectural wonders of Cuenca and Toledo

Jul 24, 2024 • 7 min read

