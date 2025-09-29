Cuenca's historic center is built on the rim of a steep, craggy precipice at the mouth of two river gorges: the Río Huécar and Río Júcar. Its most famous landmark, the Casas Colgadas, brazenly teeters on the brink of the ravine.

First built by the Moors in 714, Cuenca flourished as a fortified citadel and enjoyed three centuries of economic prosperity, until a series of battles between Christians and rival Muslim rulers followed from the 11th to the 12th century. King Alfonso XIII finally conquered the city in 1177, ending Moorish rule in this strategic stronghold.

Today, you’ll be captivated by the scenic views of this UNESCO World Heritage site, which is situated in harmony with its natural contours, its medieval structures and brightly painted buildings. Despite its historic connections, Cuenca has also established itself as a nerve center of abstract modern art, with contemporary museums and galleries at every turn of its maze-like streets.

1. Marvel at the Casas Colgadas

As you approach Cuenca, you can't help but look up. The city sits on top of a hill, after all, but you'll be captivated by the way buildings seem to jut out precariously over the steep edge of the promontory that plunges into the river gorge rather than sit squarely atop the hill.

When you approach Cuenca’s Casco Antiguo (Old Quarter), you'll see its renowned Casas Colgadas or “hung houses.” It's an enthralling sight, with views at every turn that leave you wondering how they managed that.

Advertisement

No one knows for sure what the origin of the three houses are, but they were likely built between the 15th and 16th centuries and are portrayed in paintings as far back as 1565. Some say they were built during the Moorish period; others that they are medieval.

Regardless, while at least eight of the original buildings survived into the 20th century, by the 1920s only three were left. The town council bought them and preserved them in order to avoid losing them altogether.

They’ve served many purposes over the years – as lodging for visiting monarchs, a sanctuary for artists and the poor and even a mint for making pesetas.

Today, they house the Museo de Arte Abstracto Español, the city's premier abstract-art museum founded in the 1960s, as well as a highly acclaimed restaurant that you need to make reservations to eat at.

Local tip: One of Cuenca’s three hanging houses is called La Casa de la Sirena (The House of the Mermaid). Legend has it that this was where King Enrique IV de Castilla locked up his lover, a woman named Catalina, and their illegitimate son, Gonzalo. The superstitious monarch, who had killed his brother Pedro “El Cruel” to gain the throne of Castilla, was told by a seer that blood was on his hands for this murder and that a similar fate would happen to his own son. Enrique sent his men to kill Gonzalo, driving Catalina to throw herself off the cliff in despair. It's said that you can still hear her anguished screams echoing across the canyon at night.

Wandering in the city of Cuenca. Blake Horn for Lonely Planet

2. Take a self-guided walking tour

An ideal starting point for this walking tour is at the southern end of the Paseo del Huécar along the Río Huécar, which surrounds the walled historic center. Use the well-worn path that winds along the river and city edge. Along the way you will see the Rascacielos Conquenses, the famed stacked houses reaching for the skies, and the contemporary structure of the Teatro Auditorio de Cuenca set against a striking mountainside backdrop.

The uphill trek starts at the foot of the winding Bajada San Martin, which has lookout points at various heights along the ridge. Eventually, you'll get to the Mirador del Huécar, an observation deck offers a breathtaking view of the Puente de San Pablo bridging two sides of the ravine.

The Casas Colgadas are best viewed from the middle point of the Puente de San Pablo footbridge. Muster the courage (and tame your fear of heights) to cross this long and narrow wooden bridge to get to the other side, where the views of the houses along the ridge are even more spellbinding.

Local tip: Inclined streets, stairways and cobblestones make the city a challenge to navigate, so wear comfortable shoes with traction.

3. Taste your way around Cuenca

The Plaza Mayor (in the old town) and Plaza de España (new town) are the centers of their respective eating zones. There is a good choice in and surrounding both squares. Wooden barrel tables with religious motifs, a wide selection of wines and generous tapas, plus traditional regional dishes are available until late at Bodeguita Capuz. For a lively Plaza Mayor watering hole with curated gin and IPA selection, cheeses and charcuterie, head to Pub La Edad de Oro. Raff San Pedro is a stylish cave restaurant close to the cathedral. Its menu offers modern takes on traditional caza menor dishes.

Head to Olea Comedor for a fantastic modern restaurant with an open kitchen serving Mediterranean-Asian fusion dishes and vegetarian-friendly plates. If it’s something more rustic you’re after Asador de Antonio is popular among locals for its delectable house specialities: wood-fire-roasted lamb and cochinillo.

Just outside the Casco Antiguo, Mesón Darling is another local favorite that offers generous servings of traditional Spanish home-cooked dishes. Try the tasting menu at 5 Sentidos de Fran Martínez for conquense dishes with a MasterChef touch and friendly price. And for dressy dining and cocktails in a cave with terrace; mountain and riverside views at sunset, book a table at Grotte del Huécar.

Planning tip: Spain leads Europe’s saffron market, and La Mancha is where the flowers have been grown and cultivated since Moorish times, primarily around Cuenca and Albacete. Visit in October and the surrounding fields are a sumptuous blanket of purple blooms.

Puente de San Pablo in Cuenca. Florian Augustin/Shutterstock

4. Enjoy the sunset views from Puente de San Pablo

At the other side of the Puente de San Pablo footbridge is another lookout point that rewards with panoramic views of Cuenca’s buildings sitting serenely on the edge of the ridge. If you have enough time, wait for nightfall to view the city’s otherworldly glow from this side of the ravine.

Advertisement

The main attraction here is the Iglesia de San Pablo, a Dominican church and former convent with a striking neo-Gothic facade. While it looks less precarious than the Casas Colgadas, this 16th-century building also appears to lean over a cliff edge on one side. The exterior is impressive in its own right, but if you can get inside for a cold glass of water at the restaurant or a visit to the museum, the interior is worth a look as well.

It houses the Espacio Torner contemporary art museum, exhibiting 40 important works of the conquense artist and sculptor Gustavo Torner (born 1925), donated by the Centro de Arte Reina Sofía in Madrid. Adjacent to the museum is the Parador de Cuenca, a four-star luxury hotel and restaurant with a central courtyard for special events.

Keep walking along the ascending path to reach a fitting finale of this historic route, the Cerro del Socorro atop the Hoz del Huécar, where the Sagrado Corazón de Jesús statue watches over the city of Cuenca – smaller but reminiscent of the iconic Cristo Redentor statue in Rio de Janeiro.

This is by far the best vantage point to contemplate sweeping views of the city below, set against an awe-inspiring backdrop of the Parque Natural de la Serranía de Cuenca.

Local tip: Pictures of the Sagrado Corazón de Jesús statue itself are best taken from the opposite cliff edge.

5. Discover Cuenca’s museums

Cuenca’s cutting-edge Museo Paleontológico de Castilla-La Mancha (MUPA) is a must for anyone interested in Spain's fascinating prehistorical record. Though anchored by its appropriately kid-friendly dinosaur exhibition, “Tierra de Dinosaurios,” this is a serious paleontology museum with key specimens on display that have been instrumental in scientific breakthroughs. Signage is in Spanish and English. Spacious modern galleries are decorated with locally found fossils, skeletons and skulls, plus mock-ups of enormous Cretaceous-era reptiles like the titanosaur, among the largest land creatures to ever walk the earth.

Cuenca’s archaeological history continues at the Museo de Cuenca where a wide collection of Roman artifacts from Segóbriga and Valeria ruins is explored.

Lovers of art will want to visit Fundación Antonio Pérez, a modern art gallery inside the Convento de las Carmelitas. It offers an eclectic collection of abstract Spanish art. There’s a permanent collection of abstract and modern art celebrating more contemporary styles at Colección Fundación Roberto Polo, housed inside a former church. And as mentioned earlier, situated in the Casas Colgadas, Museo de Arte Abstracto Español celebrates Spain's abstract movement from the 1950s and 1960s.

6. Stay at a luxe parador

When booking accommodation in Spain, you will most likely encounter a parador, a luxury hotel situated in a heritage site, chosen for its cultural, artistic or historical value. These state-run properties form a network of restored castles, monasteries, convents, fortresses or palaces.

History is woven into every stone of a parador; walking back to your accommodation often means walking through the gates of a royal palace or into what used to be hallowed ground. Much has been preserved, as the interiors of the hotels generally maintain the original structure of the historical building and often much of the original furniture, while offering all the modern amenities travelers are used to in this day and age. Often, paradores will have a public section dedicated to the history of the building, displaying ancient artifacts or archaeological finds from the area.

The municipality of Cuenca has two paradores. One is the Parador de Cuenca, inside the Iglesia de San Pablo Dominican church and former convent, facing the Casas Colgadas from the opposite side of the Puente de San Pablo footbridge.

The other is the Parador de Alarcón, housed within a medieval castle attributed to King Alfonso VIII in the 12th century in the town of Alarcón, about 80km from Cuenca's historic center.







Casco Antiguo (Old Quarter). Matt Paco for Lonely Planet

7. Get to the heart of the Casco Antiguo (Old Quarter)

At the heart of the historic Casco Antiguo is the lively San Juan Plaza Mayor town square (which resembles more of a trapezoid), converging baroque and Gothic structures, colorfully painted buildings, outdoor terraces and watering holes.

It is accessed through three arched gateways at the foot of the beautiful baroque building, the Casas Consistoriales Ayuntamiento, which houses the Cuenca Town Hall. On the opposite end is another baroque structure painted in bright pink, the 16th-century Convento de las Petras.

Undisputedly, the plaza’s showpiece is the Catedral de Cuenca, the first Gothic cathedral of Castilla that was built between the 12th and 13th century on the site of the main mosque, after the city was captured by Alfonso VIII in 1177. If it looks vaguely familiar, this is because it bears a resemblance to the Notre-Dame in Paris, owing to the Romanesque facade that was typical of 12th-century Anglo-Norman architecture.

A Renaissance doorway leads to the cloisters and the chapter house, under ceilings painted in pastel colors. It is not uncommon to find people gathering on its steps every day as the cathedral is a strategic meeting point and representative of the active social schedule that it offers. Apart from daytime visits, it also hosts nocturnal tours and live organ concerts. On one side of the cathedral, you can spot the equestrian statue of Alfonso VIII, an homage to Cuenca’s most eminent monarch who led the forces of Castilla to victory over the Almohad Caliphate to conquer the city.

Planning tip: After a long day of walking, the Plaza Mayor is a great place to gather over tapas and coffee, then set out for dinner in one of the streets branching out of the town square, where you’ll find a good mix of traditional and contemporary restaurants.

Río Júca cutting through the Ventano del Diablo canyon. Migel/Shutterstock

8. Get your feet wet and go canyoning

Canyons, waterfalls, natural Jacuzzis – Cuenca’s unique setting along the Río Júcar makes it a paradise for outdoor thrill-seekers. Get your feet wet with river adventure tour group Júcar Aventura, which offers adrenaline junkies of all ages a range of riverside activities, including canyoning, kayaking and spelunking/potholing during the warmer months of spring, summer and early autumn.

Barranquismo (canyoning) is an electrifying group activity wherein expert guides will take you down the Ventano del Diablo canyon in the Cortados del Júcar, a magnificent waterpark where you can swim, jump and and slide down waterfalls and natural pools.

For a more zen experience, opt for canoeing over the tranquil waters of La Toba reservoir, in the heart of the Parque Natural de la Serranía de Cuenca.

9. Explore hidden passages

Beneath Cuenca's Old Quarter are hidden passageways that the conquenses have, over the years, dug (with their hands and rudimentary tools) to serve multiple purposes – as aqueducts, routes between palaces, sewers, crypts, caves to store wine and food, and air-raid shelters during the Spanish Civil War in the 1930s.

Today you can explore this labyrinth subterranean city through two tunnels – the Túnel Calderón de la Barca and the Túnel Alfonso VIII with guided tours taking you through the fascinating history of these hidden wonders, showcasing the ingenuity of the ancient inhabitants of Cuenca. For a more pleasant visitor experience, the tunnels have been restored and equipped with lighting fixtures, wooden walkways and explanatory boards offering historical tidbits. Book guided tours (Spanish language) through the main tourist office.

Planning tip: Both caves were closed for maintenance at the time of writing, so check ahead before making plans.

A karst rock formation in the Ciudad Encantada (Enchanted City) at Parque Natural de la Serranía de Cuenca. Ellen van Bodegom/Getty Images

10. Hike in the Parque Natural de la Serranía de Cuenca

About a half-hour's drive from Cuenca will lead you to the western side of the Parque Natural de la Serranía de Cuenca, the gateway to Ciudad Encantada – a prehistoric fever-dream featuring massive dolomite rock formations dating to the late Cretaceous epoch. These make up one of the most spectacular karst landscapes in the Iberian peninsula. (Fun fact: this was also the film location of Conan the Barbarian.)

Legends abound on the origin of these mind-bending dolomites – which resemble colossal mushrooms, ships, animals and even distinctly human faces. Some say they were chiseled by fairies and elves. Named a Natural Site of Interest in 1929, this geopark is also a biodiverse habitat for foxes and wild boars. Beech martens roam this stone city, which is alive with juniper, yew and holly.

The park also features the Torcas de los Palancares, a network of 30 sinkholes that collect water in the rainy season and create some social-media-worthy backdrops. Access is only by foot, so wear appropriate shoes and carry water and a snack.

Don't leave the park without a visit to El Ventano del Diablo, a viewpoint above the Río Júcar where legend has it the devil performed witchcraft on anyone who dared to look over the edge, punishing them for their audacity. If you're brave enough to take on the heights, you'll be rewarded with tremendous views of the roaring river winding through the gorge below.

Detour: Stop at Uña lagoon en route, where numerous species of birds drop in for a quick drink, making it a great draw for birdwatchers.

This article was adapted from Lonely Planet’s Spain guidebook, published in February 2025.