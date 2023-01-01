Museo de Arte Abstracto Español

From the outside, they look as if they’ve been sawn off from some high-altitude Tibetan temple, but, from the inside, Cuenca’s famous casas colgadas (hanging houses) have been transformed into a suite of airy, clean-lined galleries displaying some of central Spain’s finest abstract art. Highlights here include the ethereal canvases of Fernando Zóbel (the museum’s founder), meditative works by a trio of Basque luminaries (Jorge Oteiza, Eduardo Chillida and Néstor Basterretxea) and the radically stripped down creations of Catalan heavyweight Antoni Tàpies.

Don't miss the extraordinary gouache landscapes by Eusebio Sempere, which really capture the colourful patterned plains of La Mancha, or Antonio Saura's fervent portraits of Brigitte Bardot and Felipe II.