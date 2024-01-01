Museo de las Ciencias

This family-friendly science museum should pacify kids who are bored with churches and monasteries. While not large, it has well-presented interactive gadgets relating to space, fossils and even a time machine. Best of all, there's an excellent planetarium with hourly sessions (10.30am to 1.30pm and 4.30pm to 6.30pm).
The most striking element of medieval Cuenca, the casas colgadas (hanging houses) jut out precariously over the steep defile of Río Huécar. Dating from…
Museo de Arte Abstracto Español
