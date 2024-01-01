Museo de las Ciencias

Cuenca

LoginSave

This family-friendly science museum should pacify kids who are bored with churches and monasteries. While not large, it has well-presented interactive gadgets relating to space, fossils and even a time machine. Best of all, there's an excellent planetarium with hourly sessions (10.30am to 1.30pm and 4.30pm to 6.30pm).

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • The Casas Colgadas, Hanging Houses in the medieval town of Cuenca, Castilla La Mancha, Spain.

    Casas Colgadas

    0.12 MILES

    The most striking element of medieval Cuenca, the casas colgadas (hanging houses) jut out precariously over the steep defile of Río Huécar. Dating from…

  • Museo de Arte Abstracto Español

    Museo de Arte Abstracto Español

    0.12 MILES

    From the outside, they look as if they’ve been sawn off from some high-altitude Tibetan temple, but, from the inside, Cuenca’s famous casas colgadas …

  • Roman ruins of Valeria.

    Ruinas Romanas de Valeria

    18.55 MILES

    The fascinating archaeological site of Ruinas Romanas de Valeria is located just outside the village of Valeria, 34km south of Cuenca. Though not as…

  • The cathedral of Cuenca, Spain.

    Catedral de Cuenca

    0.12 MILES

    Luring visitors in with its impressive old-looking facade (it was actually cleverly rebuilt in neo-Gothic style in 1902), Cuneca’s cathedral is well worth…

  • Ciudad Encantada

    Ciudad Encantada

    10.9 MILES

    The extraordinary Ciudad Encantada, surrounded by pine woods, has limestone rocks which have been eroded into fantastical shapes by nature – you'll get a…

  • Fundación Antonio Pérez

    Fundación Antonio Pérez

    0.31 MILES

    This huge modern-art gallery in the labyrinthine ex–Convento de las Carmelitas is a typical Cuenca synthesis of old and new. Stuffed with exhibits that…

  • Túnel Calderón de la Barca

    Túnel Calderón de la Barca

    0.32 MILES

    A mole hill of tunnels lies under Cuenca's old town. Over time they have served multiple purposes as aqueducts, crypts and, most recently, air-raid…

View more attractions

Nearby Cuenca attractions

1. Torre de Mangana

0.08 MILES

The Torre de Mangana, near Plaza Mangana, is the last remnant of a fortress that was built by Cuenca's Muslim rulers. It is all that remains of Cuenca's…

2. Museo de Cuenca

0.1 MILES

The city’s history museum is comprehensive, but heavily weighted towards the pre-medieval age. The story kicks off in the Bronze Age, but the real scoop…

3. Museo Diocesano

0.1 MILES

Among the usual profusion of religious relics and pious paintings reside some metaphorical rays of light, including faded Flemish tapestries, a couple of…

4. Catedral de Cuenca

0.12 MILES

Luring visitors in with its impressive old-looking facade (it was actually cleverly rebuilt in neo-Gothic style in 1902), Cuneca’s cathedral is well worth…

5. Museo de Arte Abstracto Español

0.12 MILES

From the outside, they look as if they’ve been sawn off from some high-altitude Tibetan temple, but, from the inside, Cuenca’s famous casas colgadas …

6. Casas Colgadas

0.12 MILES

The most striking element of medieval Cuenca, the casas colgadas (hanging houses) jut out precariously over the steep defile of Río Huécar. Dating from…

7. Museo de la Semana Santa

0.14 MILES

This museum is the next best thing to experiencing one of Spain's most spine-tingling Semana Santa parades first­hand. Spread over two floors, the…

8. Espacio Torner

0.26 MILES

In the atmospheric interior of a late-Gothic convent, some 40 works by the great abstract painter Gustavo Torner are on display.