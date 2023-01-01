Catedral de Cuenca

Luring visitors in with its impressive old-looking facade (it was actually cleverly rebuilt in neo-Gothic style in 1902), Cuneca’s cathedral is well worth a visit. It was built on the site of the main mosque after the city's reconquest by Alfonso VIII in 1177. Highlights include the magnificent Renaissance doorway leading to the cloisters and the chapter house artesonado (wooden) ceiling painted in pastel colours. The striking abstract stained-glass windows were added in the 20th century. An excellent audioguide delves into the details.

For the complete experience, purchase a combination ticket (€8.50), which gives free access to the triforium (overlooking the nave), the treasury museum, the church of St Pedro (with its lofty bell tower affording fine views) and the Museo de la Semana Santa.