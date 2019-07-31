Fear for your life as huge sharks bear down behind glass panes, or gaze at otherworldly jellyfish. The highlights of a visit to the city's excellent…
Parte Vieja
It only takes a few minutes to stroll the length of San Sebastián’s Parte Vieja (Old Quarter), but it might take half a lifetime to sample all the temptations. Every other building seems to house a bar or restaurant, each of which is in intense competition with the others to please the palate.
Explore Parte Vieja
- Aquarium
Fear for your life as huge sharks bear down behind glass panes, or gaze at otherworldly jellyfish. The highlights of a visit to the city's excellent…
- San Telmo Museoa
One of the best museums in the Basque Country, the San Telmo Museoa has a thought-provoking collection that explores Basque history and culture in all its…
- Monte Urgull
You can walk to the summit of Monte Urgull (123m), topped by the low castle walls of the Castillo de la Mota and a grand statue of Christ, by taking a…
- IIglesia de San Vicente
Lording it over the Parte Vieja, this striking church is thought to be the oldest building in San Sebastián. Its origins date to the 12th century, but it…
- CCasa de la Historia
Inside the grounds of the Castillo de la Mota is this small museum focusing on the city’s history. It has audiovisual exhibits that touch on San Sebastián…
- IIsla de Santa Clara
Lying 750m offshore from Playa de la Concha, this little island is accessible by Motoras de la Isla boats that run every half-hour from the fishing port…
- CCastillo de la Mota
At the summit of Monte Urgull, this stone fortress is but the latest incarnation of many fortifications that have existed here since the 12th century. It…
- CConstrucción Vacía
At the base of Monte Urgull is Jorge Oteiza’s Construcción Vacía (Empty Space) sculpture. Oteiza (1908–2003) was a renowned painter, sculptor and writer…
- MMuseo Marítimo Vasco
This museum turns the pages of Basque seafaring and naval history. There is no permanent collection, just long-term exhibitions, which in the past have…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Parte Vieja.
See
Aquarium
Fear for your life as huge sharks bear down behind glass panes, or gaze at otherworldly jellyfish. The highlights of a visit to the city's excellent…
See
San Telmo Museoa
One of the best museums in the Basque Country, the San Telmo Museoa has a thought-provoking collection that explores Basque history and culture in all its…
See
Monte Urgull
You can walk to the summit of Monte Urgull (123m), topped by the low castle walls of the Castillo de la Mota and a grand statue of Christ, by taking a…
See
Iglesia de San Vicente
Lording it over the Parte Vieja, this striking church is thought to be the oldest building in San Sebastián. Its origins date to the 12th century, but it…
See
Casa de la Historia
Inside the grounds of the Castillo de la Mota is this small museum focusing on the city’s history. It has audiovisual exhibits that touch on San Sebastián…
See
Isla de Santa Clara
Lying 750m offshore from Playa de la Concha, this little island is accessible by Motoras de la Isla boats that run every half-hour from the fishing port…
See
Castillo de la Mota
At the summit of Monte Urgull, this stone fortress is but the latest incarnation of many fortifications that have existed here since the 12th century. It…
See
Construcción Vacía
At the base of Monte Urgull is Jorge Oteiza’s Construcción Vacía (Empty Space) sculpture. Oteiza (1908–2003) was a renowned painter, sculptor and writer…
See
Museo Marítimo Vasco
This museum turns the pages of Basque seafaring and naval history. There is no permanent collection, just long-term exhibitions, which in the past have…