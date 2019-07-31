Parte Vieja

It only takes a few minutes to stroll the length of San Sebastián’s Parte Vieja (Old Quarter), but it might take half a lifetime to sample all the temptations. Every other building seems to house a bar or restaurant, each of which is in intense competition with the others to please the palate.

Explore Parte Vieja

  • Aquarium

    Fear for your life as huge sharks bear down behind glass panes, or gaze at otherworldly jellyfish. The highlights of a visit to the city's excellent…

  • San Telmo Museoa

    One of the best museums in the Basque Country, the San Telmo Museoa has a thought-provoking collection that explores Basque history and culture in all its…

  • Monte Urgull

    You can walk to the summit of Monte Urgull (123m), topped by the low castle walls of the Castillo de la Mota and a grand statue of Christ, by taking a…

  • I

    Iglesia de San Vicente

    Lording it over the Parte Vieja, this striking church is thought to be the oldest building in San Sebastián. Its origins date to the 12th century, but it…

  • C

    Casa de la Historia

    Inside the grounds of the Castillo de la Mota is this small museum focusing on the city’s history. It has audiovisual exhibits that touch on San Sebastián…

  • I

    Isla de Santa Clara

    Lying 750m offshore from Playa de la Concha, this little island is accessible by Motoras de la Isla boats that run every half-hour from the fishing port…

  • C

    Castillo de la Mota

    At the summit of Monte Urgull, this stone fortress is but the latest incarnation of many fortifications that have existed here since the 12th century. It…

  • C

    Construcción Vacía

    At the base of Monte Urgull is Jorge Oteiza’s Construcción Vacía (Empty Space) sculpture. Oteiza (1908–2003) was a renowned painter, sculptor and writer…

  • M

    Museo Marítimo Vasco

    This museum turns the pages of Basque seafaring and naval history. There is no permanent collection, just long-term exhibitions, which in the past have…

