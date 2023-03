To get the ultimate photo of Toledo you need to cross the Río Tajo and climb the road on the other side to this strategic viewpoint. You can either walk up from the Puente Nuevo de Alcántara or catch the Trainvision from Plaza de Zocodover which makes a stop here during its 45-minute scenic journey. The view is not dissimilar to the one depicted by El Greco in his famous landscape, Vista de Toledo (1596–1600).